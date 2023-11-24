Dubai: Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is the proud recipient of two major quality awards in recognition of their excellence across their properties; the BSI Kite Mark Certification and The WELL Health-Safety Rating.

The BSI Kite Mark Certification, the global standard of excellence that symbolises quality, safety, and trust, was awarded to Nakheel communities within Zone 1 of Palm Jumeirah. The Award is in recognition of “Smart & Sustainable Communities”, as per the BSI Kite Mark certification which encompasses the requirements of ISO 37101:2016 and ISO 37106:2021 standards.

NCM is the first organisation in the UAE to receive this award and additionally, the Zone 1 Palm Jumeirah Communities are the first live communities in the region to receive this accolade.

For the second year in a row, Nakheel Community Management (NCM) has also been awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management for all 365 of their buildings by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI).

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an annual evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans all aimed at addressing a healthy environment, both now and in the future.

NCM is among the top 21 organisations in the world to obtain the prestigious BSI Kite Mark Certification. In 2022, Nakheel Community Management also became the first management company in the UAE to achieve well health-safety rating for its entire portfolio of 365 buildings. It was awarded the international WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI).

NCM is whole-heartedly committed to building a society that embraces a high quality of life and a positive lifestyle. Nakheel Community Management continuously strives for excellence and is paving the way for other players to promote the highest standards of health, safety, happiness and prosperity within their communities.

Media enquiries:

Yasser Alvi

ASDA’A BCW

Tel: +9714 4507600

nakheel@bcw-global.com

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com)

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents, and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas, and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness as its core objective, NCM’s three pillars are: community centricity, customer focus and technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology, and international best practices. Nakheel Community Management is responsible for approximately 700,000 residents across 18 master communities and 50,000 units.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to Palm West Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel’s expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five-star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts, and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, and Veneto.