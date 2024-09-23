Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded an AED 1.8 billion contract for the construction of exclusive residential tower Como Residences on Palm Jumeirah to ALEC Engineering & Contracting LLC, renowned for its expertise in delivering high-value projects.

Scheduled for handover in Q2 2028, the 75-storey residences will stand over 300 metres tall and offer just 81 residences, ranging from two- to seven-bedroom apartments, including a spacious duplex penthouse. A maximum of two apartments occupy each floor, providing an exclusive lifestyle for residents, served by access-controlled elevators leading to private lobbies. This distinctive design means that each apartment enjoys a breathtaking 180-degree view of the sea and skyline, while apartments placed from level 23 and above have an extraordinary 360-degree panoramic view of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab to the east and Ain Dubai to the west, making Como Residences one of the most unique living experiences in Dubai.

"Nakheel has a proud legacy of delivering iconic projects like Palm Jumeirah that transform Dubai's skyline," said Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate. "Como Residences builds on this legacy, reflecting our commitment to developing world-class destinations. This is more than just another residential development; it's a statement of Dubai's ambition and sets a new standard for waterfront luxury. With its limited collection of exquisite residences, breathtaking views and unparalleled amenities, Como Residences will solidify Dubai's position as a global leader in real estate."

Barry Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of ALEC Engineering & Contracting, said: “With its curated amenities and opulent finishes that will rival those of even the most luxurious properties, Como Residences promises to stand apart as the pinnacle of urban living. We are pleased that Dubai Holding Real Estate is entrusting this iconic project to us. I am confident that given our track record of executing some of the most ambitious projects in the region, we will be able to deliver a tower that will further elevate Dubai’s world-renowned city skyline.”

In line with Nakheel’s heritage for creating acclaimed waterfront living experiences, Como Residences architectural design takes inspiration from the sea that it overlooks, with sinuous lines reflecting the patterns of a seashell, providing an organic reflection of the beauty of nature. An entirely unique feature of Como Residences is its series of elevated private sandy beaches, with most levels of the residences featuring both communal and private pools, echoing the views of the sea from each apartment. Within the apartments, the contemporary interiors will feature high-end finishings and luxurious design.

Residents can also enjoy a stunning rooftop infinity pool and an observation deck on the 75th floor, providing panoramic views of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Gulf. Amenities will also include private parking, an onsite spa, fully equipped gym with spectacular views, green spaces and children’s play areas. Como Residences also features an architecturally unique entrance and main lobby, replete with valet and concierge services.

Nakheel’s landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. For the video: Como Residences

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is a member of Dubai Holding and is one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, offering a diverse range of residential communities as well as a robust land sales portfolio across unique and highly sought-after locations. Combining the long-standing experience and expertise of Dubai Properties, Meraas, Nakheel and Meydan, the portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management. Each development is built to sell, offering a unique opportunity to be a part of Dubai's vibrant future. Residents living in its developments can enjoy unique and attractive lifestyle opportunities to meet the evolving needs.

Dubai Properties is responsible for some of the most iconic property developments and destinations across Dubai, including Business Bay, 1/JBR, La Vie, and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) – the first single-phase, 40-tower residential development in the world. Its residential communities in Dubailand include The Villa, Al Waha, Serena, Villanova, Mudon, and Remraam, while projects around the Dubai Creek within Jaddaf Waterfront include Dubai Wharf and Manazel Al Khor.

Meraas plays a key role in the development of communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Residential communities of Meraas include the prestigious Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, City Walk Residences, Central Park at City Walk, Cherrywoods, Port de La Mer, Villa Amalfi and others.

Nakheel whose landmark projects form an impressive portfolio of master communities that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s master developments include Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Islands and the iconic Palm Jumeirah, spanning 15,000 hectares and accommodating nearly 740,000 people.

Meydan is the visionary concept of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Its portfolio includes Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District One and the Canal Front Residences.