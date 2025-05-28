To enhance traffic safety in the holy sites

May 28, 2025

Najm continues its pivotal role in bolstering the traffic safety within the Holy Sites and Mecca by ensuring prompt arrival at accident scenes, initiating necessary procedures and alleviating traffic congestion.

To undertake this role, Najm has announced its operational plan for the 1446 AH Hajj season, reinforcing national efforts to ensure the safety and comfort of pilgrims. The plan aims to facilitate the smooth and secure performance of rituals, safeguarding pilgrims from their arrival at the Kingdom's border crossings until their safe return home. Demonstrating its readiness and commitment, Najm has prepared a field fleet of approximately 120 vehicles, including 54 motorcycles, and a dedicated field team of over 150 qualified specialists.

The operational plan incorporates a robust, integrated technical infrastructure designed to proactively manage the expected rise in pilgrim numbers and bolster traffic safety in the Holy Sites and Mecca. A central operations room, outfitted with the latest smart systems and diverse digital communication channels, serves as the command hub. This network leverages tools such as the Najm application, IVR system, and the direction and control system. Complementing these are a full-service call center and WhatsApp service, all integrated to expedite response times and optimize the handling of any traffic incidents.

Mr. Abdullah Al Khalaf, Acting CEO at Najm, expressed his pride in the national role played by Najm during the Hajj season, saying: “We at Najm are proud to be part of the integrated national system concerned with serving pilgrims, under the supervision of our leadership. We have worked to improve our operational readiness this year in a qualitative manner, harnessing all our human and technical capabilities to support the efforts made to enhance traffic safety during the Hajj season in cooperation with the General Traffic Department and all concerned parties.

Al-Khalaf added, "Najm’s operational plan for this year’s Hajj season, 1446 AH, reinforces the Kingdom's commitment to caring for pilgrims. It aligns with the 'Pilgrims' Experience Program' – a key initiative of Saudi Vision 2030 – to enhance the Hajj journey and enable pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and peace of mind."

He also emphasized Najm’s ongoing mission as a trusted partner in promoting traffic safety throughout the Kingdom through an integrated system of insurance solutions and services delivered to citizens, residents, and visitors by our highly skilled and professional Saudi teams."

On another note, within the framework of its social responsibility program "Najm Al Khair" and in continuation of the company’s efforts in the Hajj mission 1446 AH, Najm announced its participation in sponsoring the "Aoun" initiative in cooperation with the National Center for Responsibility and Studies, which is one of the community initiatives aimed at helping the pilgrims, through a team of volunteers providing professional volunteer services to pilgrims that enable them to perform their rituals with ease.

Moreover, Manafeth, Najm's subsidiary, is actively receiving pilgrims at the Kingdom's border crossings. Manafeth facilitates their entry by issuing mandatory third-party liability insurance for foreign vehicles. This service, accessible through its border offices, website, and the Manafeth application, ensures pilgrims receive necessary insurance protection, safeguarding their rights and covering their liabilities in the event of traffic incidents during their Hajj.

It is worth mentioning that Najm for Insurance Services is a closed and unlisted joint-stock company established in 2007. It aims to promote the vehicle insurance sector in the Kingdom. Najm provides an integrated system of insurance solutions and services for citizens, residents, and visitors in more than 40 cities and governorates across the Kingdom, with an experienced and qualified Saudi staff, who make up 98% of the company’s total workforce.

