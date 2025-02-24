Abu Dhabi, UAE – NAGA MENA is pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Paul Turner from Executive Director to Senior Executive Officer, effective immediately. This advancement recognizes his exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering dedication to fostering the company’s growth and innovation within the financial services sector.

In his new capacity, Mr. Turner will be responsible for overseeing the company’s strategic initiatives, ensuring regulatory compliance, and optimizing operational performance.

With over two decades of experience in the financial services industry, Mr. Turner has held senior leadership roles at several major financial institutions. He has a distinguished track record of successfully developing and executing strategic initiatives, managing complex projects, and cultivating high-performing teams.

"Paul has been an invaluable asset to NAGA since he joined the company," said Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group. "His leadership, strategic thinking, and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in driving our growth and success. We are confident that he will continue to make a significant contribution to NAGA in his new role as Senior Executive Officer in Abu Dhabi."

About NAGA

NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.

For more information, please contact:

hello@yourmindmedia.com

www.YMM.agency