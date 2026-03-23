Dubai, United Arab Emirates: NAFFCO Group has officially delivered an Airbus Rescue Helicopter to the United Republic of Tanzania, marking a significant advancement in the nation’s emergency response and public safety infrastructure.

Guided by the vision of Ali Khalid Al Khatib, NAFFCO Group continues to advance global safety by delivering innovative rescue and firefighting solutions across land, sea, and air, reinforcing its commitment to protecting lives and supporting communities worldwide.

As Ali Khalid Al Khatib states,

“At NAFFCO, our commitment to safety in Tanzania includes providing fire trucks for land, rescue boats for sea, and the NAFFCO Airbus Rescue Helicopter for air. Through our strong partnership with Airbus Helicopters, we continue to deliver advanced rescue and firefighting solutions that enhance emergency response capabilities. This collaboration reflects our shared dedication to innovation, reliability, and protecting lives through world-class safety technologies.”

The successful handover marks a milestone in NAFFCO’s international growth and commitment to providing governments with advanced, mission-ready solutions for critical operations. It reflects ongoing collaboration with Airbus Helicopters to enhance global emergency service capabilities through innovation and reliable technology.

This delivery introduces the Airbus Rescue Helicopter to the United Republic of Tanzania. Designed for versatility, efficiency, and high pressure operations, it strengthens Tanzania’s Search and Rescue (SAR), Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and disaster management readiness.

Regarded as one of the most efficient light twin-engine helicopters globally, it offers operational flexibility, fuel efficiency, and reduced maintenance, performing reliably in demanding environments. The configuration delivered to Tanzania is optimized for superior performance, precision, and dependability across various missions.

Equipped with advanced avionics and an adaptable cabin, the helicopter supports rapid response, improved situational awareness, and seamless operations in urban and remote areas. Integrating this platform into Tanzania’s fleet enhances its ability to respond swiftly, coordinate effectively, and support life-saving missions across diverse terrains.

This delivery demonstrates NAFFCO Group’s commitment to integrated safety solutions and building resilient emergency infrastructure. It reinforces NAFFCO’s position as a trusted global partner in life safety and emergency response, supporting nations in strengthening preparedness, efficiency, and public safety standards.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Arkan Adel

info@naffco.com