DUBAI, U.A.E: Beirut-based design studio Nada Debs, known for its contemporary furniture, objects, and bespoke commissions rooted in Eastern craftsmanship, announces the opening of its Dubai flagship boutique. Located in the Yard at Alserkal Avenue, the city’s leading contemporary art district, the new space marks a significant milestone in the brand’s global expansion. The opening also marks a generational transition, with Nada’s son, Tamer Khatib, stepping into the role of Managing Director, representing the studio’s second generation.

Founded in Beirut in 2003 by Japan-bred and US-educated designer Nada Debs, her eponymous studio has, over the past two decades, established itself as a leader in contemporary design, reinterpreting regional craft traditions through refined forms, material experimentation, and emotionally resonant creations.

When her boutique on Gemmayze Street in the heart of old Beirut was damaged in the 2020 port explosion, Nada identified the moment as a turning point. It prompted a bold decision to expand the brand beyond Lebanon, driven by a commitment to showcase the beauty of regional craftsmanship on a global stage and to elevate craft into a contemporary luxury offering. Five years later, this strategic vision has culminated in the opening of a studio and boutique in Dubai.

The brand’s new 230 sqm space, spanning two floors, is conceived around what Nada calls ‘a box within a box’: “I was confronted with a challenging shell a raw metal enclosure with high ceilings, narrow proportions, and an imposing scale. In response, I decided to inject a wood-clad structure into the larger envelope to reintroduce warmth and human scale, transforming an impersonal volume into an intimate, tactile environment showcasing our crafted objects.”

The interiors are defined by a serene and restrained design language, where light wood and terrazzo flooring introduce subtle texture and warmth. The spatial experience unfolds as a gradual transition, from openness to intimacy and from raw structure to material warmth, expressing Nada Debs’ signature approach to materiality and emotion. The ground floor houses the boutique, presenting the brand’s bestsellers alongside the new Palma collection of home accessories and furniture. Towards the back, a customization space invites clients into a more personal engagement with the studio’s craft and creative process.

The brand’s focus on sensorial design is evident in the signature aroma that fills the space - a blend of sandalwood, cedarwood and incense - that reflects Nada’s East and East philosophy of bridging cultures and craft traditions from the Middle East and Far East.

“We wanted the boutique to be a centre of calm. This is reflected in everything, from the materials chosen for the interiors, to our signature scent, and the craft embedded in our products,” elaborates Nada.

A curved staircase leads up to the gallery-like studio and sample library, with an industrial aesthetic that contrasts sharply with the luxurious feel of the ground floor. This intentional contrast is emblematic of Nada’s hybrid identity as an Arab with Japanese influences – two seemingly opposite worlds coexisting in harmony.

“This concept is further expressed through two circular windows, referred to as ‘the two dots.’ Subtle yet intentional, they embody the notion of duality that runs through the studio’s work. As Nada explains: “Our practice lives in the space between cultures, blending Japanese and Arabic influences, traditional and contemporary techniques. The two dots represent coexistence, distinct yet connected, seeking balance and shared ground rather than contrast or opposition.’”

The brand’s new hub, the Dubai flagship, will introduce the region’s discerning clientele to modern reinterpretations of traditional craft techniques, including Mother of Pearl inlay, hand carving, and marquetry. The mother-and-son duo see the move to Dubai as an opportunity to extend the brand’s legacy, building on its heritage while guiding it into its next chapter.

“Dubai feels like the natural place for this dialogue a stepping stone to the world and a gateway to global opportunities,” conclude Nada and Tamer.

