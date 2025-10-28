From instant GP consultations to homecare services, users can connect seamlessly with 7 hospitals, 72 clinics, and 680+ doctors across 30+ specialties.

Beyond healthcare, myAster supports beauty and holistic wellness through AI-driven personalized skincare recommendations, guided breathing exercises, and lifestyle tracking.

Extends 24x7 Express delivery to 5 emirates in the UAE, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah in 90 minutes.

Dubai, UAE: myAster – GCC’s #1 omnichannel health, wellness, and beauty app, has significantly expanded its reach with over 2.8 million downloads and more than 5 million lives touched – revolutionizing how millions access personalized health, wellness and beauty solutions at their fingertips.

Since its launch in 2022, myAster has transformed how people across the region experience healthcare – bridging the gap between medical expertise, preventive wellness, and everyday self-care. The app offering seamless access to 7 hospitals, 72 clinics, and 680+ doctors across 30+ specialties within the Aster network. Beyond consultations, users can book diagnostics, lab tests, and homecare services, including physiotherapy, immunity booster IV drips, and doctor or nurse visits, delivering convenient access to comprehensive care at home. With over 50,000 video consultations completed, users can now connect with a general physician in as little as 10–15 minutes, ensuring that quality care is never more than a few taps away.

In its drive to provide holistic wellness, myAster has introduced features such as the Health Profile, which allows users to monitor key health parameters like blood pressure, glucose levels, body measurements, and risk factors including diabetes, hypertension, and smoking. The Lab on App feature consolidates prescriptions, lab reports, and radiology results into a single, convenient digital space. To support wellness and lifestyle, the platform now also offers guided breathing exercises for stress management.

Expanding its presence in beauty, myAster hosts thousands of skincare and wellness products on the platform, including a curated selection of K-Beauty favorites that reflect global trends and high-quality formulations. With the launch of myBeauty Lens, an AI-powered skin analysis tool, users can receive personalized skincare recommendations based on over 18 skin metrics and environmental factors. Products can be instantly ordered through the app, creating a seamless bridge between beauty insights and access to high-quality products. For better access, myAster has expanded its 24/7 express delivery service to five Emirates in the UAE, bringing faster, more convenient access to beauty, wellness, and healthcare together in one platform.

Nalla Kurunaithy, CEO, Digital Health & Omnichannel, Aster DM Healthcare commented, “myAster was built on the belief that healthcare and wellness should be connected, convenient, and centered around the individual. Our growth reflects a shift in how people want to experience care – seamlessly blending medical, preventive, and self-care services through one trusted platform.”

Earlier this year, myAster launched in Saudi Arabia with an AI and generative AI voice feature in collaboration with Google Cloud. The app now supports Arabic voice input, allowing users to describe symptoms in their native dialect for personalized, culturally relevant guidance. AI-driven analysis connects users to the right specialists or services, bridging language barriers and reinforcing Aster’s commitment to inclusive, patient-centric care. Within just a few months of launch, myAster has already seen a significant increase in downloads and video consultations.

As myAster continues to grow and innovate, it remains at the forefront of health, wellness, and beauty in the GCC. By combining personalized care, preventive health tools, lifestyle and beauty solutions in one platform, myAster is shaping the future of connected wellness – making high-quality, accessible, and convenient care a reality for every user.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across 5 countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 124 clinics, and 333 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.

