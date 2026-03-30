London/New York – Muzinich & Co., the privately owned global corporate credit specialist, has opened an office in ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, marking the next step in its investment journey in the Middle East. The office will be led by Filomena Cocco, Managing Director, Global Business Development.

Muzinich has been active in the region for several years, building relationships across the Gulf Cooperation Council. The ADGM office formalises this presence and reflects its established approach of working alongside local partners and developing its network within a region’s financial ecosystem.

Based in one of the world’s fastest-growing financial hubs, the new office positions Muzinich to support investors increasing allocations to fixed income and private credit.

Filomena Cocco commented: “We have been consistently impressed by the vision and entrepreneurial spirit of investors in the region. There is a strong willingness to think ahead and back innovation – particularly in areas such as AI – where vision and long-term ambition are key.”

Justin Muzinich, CEO, Muzinich & Co., added: “Our presence in the ADGM reflects our belief in the region’s long-term future. As a privately-owned firm, we are committed to building lasting partnerships and see a natural alignment with the UAE’s vision for growth. We are proud to be part of the ADGM’s continued development and the broader evolution of the region.”

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, said:

“We are pleased to welcome Muzinich & Co. to ADGM. Their decision to establish a presence here reflects the depth, maturity and global connectivity of ADGM’s financial ecosystem, underpinned by a robust regulatory framework and a strong community of global financial institutions. Muzinich’s expansion also reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international hub for capital and long‑term investment, offering global firms a stable and well‑connected platform to serve regional and international markets.”

About Muzinich & Co.

Founded in 1988, Muzinich & Co. is a privately-owned, global institutional asset manager specializing in corporate credit across both public and private markets. Muzinich & Co. manages US$43.3 billion¹ globally, including private market strategies spanning sponsored and non-sponsored direct lending, capital solutions, parallel lending and aviation finance. The Firm’s continued expansion of the US Private Debt platform reflects its intent to deliver compelling credit solutions to its global investor base.

¹As of 28th February 2026