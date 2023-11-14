Manama, Bahrain: Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced today the appointment of a new Board of Directors for its real estate arm, Bahrain Real Estate Investment (Edamah), as follows:

HE Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa Chairman HE Shaikh Fahad bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa Member Hisham Ahmad Alrayes Member Talal Shafeeq Al Theyabi Member Dr. Maher Abdulaziz Alshaer Member Rasha Mohammed Sabkar Member Andrew Day Member Nasser Hasan Al Jalahma Member

H.E. Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Mumtalakat and Chairman of Edamah, expressed his appreciation for being entrusted with this appointment, and extended his thanks and appreciation to the former Chairman, H.E. Khalid Al Rumaihi, and members of the former Board for their efforts during their term.

In addition, H.E. Shaikh Abdulla welcomed the newly appointed Board of Directors and emphasised their extensive knowledge and expertise that will serve in guiding and supporting Edamah’s management team through the next phase, as well as further strengthening Edamah's contribution to the diversification of the national economy through its leading development and real estate projects in collaboration with public and private sector stakeholders.

Established in 2006, Edamah aims to oversee and develop a portfolio of real estate projects in Bahrain with the purpose to transform and diversify the dynamic real estate industry in the Kingdom. Edamah’s portfolio includes projects in the tourism, leisure, industrial and retail sectors.

​​​​​About Mumtalakat:

Mumtalakat is the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. With a mandate to grow the wealth of Bahrain through long-term investments based on sound financial, strategic and governance principles, Mumtalakat holds stakes in over 50 commercial enterprises with a portfolio spanning a variety of sectors, including industrial manufacturing, financial services, telecommunications, real estate, logistics, consumer products, healthcare and education.

