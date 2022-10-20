For the first time in the UAE’s history, tourists will be offered 24/7 healthcare services covering all health-related issues – including consultation, treatment and aftercare – all for a cost-effective medical package of Dh 149!

Dubai, UAE: Mulk Med Healthcare – Middle East’s first virtual hospital modelled telehealth ecosystem approved by Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) – today announces the launch of the first of its kind Mulk Med Privilege Health Card for UAE Tourists, Students, Corporates, Communities, Individuals and Families covering all their healthcare needs through unlimited 24/7 online video Telehealth Consultations.



This exclusive and comprehensive health saver card will encompass the entire range of healthcare services including general check-ups, chronic disease management, remote patient monitoring, home care, diagnostic services, pharmacies with medicine delivery, medical tourism, and hospital and clinic-based services.



Dr Nawab Shafi Ul Mulk, President and Co-founder of Mulk Med Healthcare, said, “That this exclusive Health Saver Card will unlock enormous benefits and access to global as well as the region’s best hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, homecare and diagnostic centers. Patients can speedily access and engage in online live 24/7 video consultations with Mulk Med’s wide panel of physicians covering multiple specialities and departments.”



This will also include Telemental health and wellness programmes for individuals, students as well as corporates under medical tourism, he said.



“We will expand Mulk Med Privilege Card membership benefits with loyalty points programme across the globe helping members to avail of medical expertise, short waiting times as well as access to innovative wellness and alternative treatment centers. Other additional services will include air ambulance, meet and greet concierge services and price quotations within 24 hours after the enquiry is generated on the Mulk Med App,” Dr Shafi Ul Mulk added.



Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk International Group, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Govt of Zimbabwe for the implementation of Mulk Virtual Hospitals and Digital Healthcare platforms across the country. Multiple diagnostic facilities, laboratories and express pharmacies there with be linked with Mulk Med Healthcare network allowing 24/7 live video consultations with its panel of physicians.



“We are also in the process of initiating world-class quality medical education through Mulk Medical University to cater to the growing local demand & shortage of medical education institutes in the African region,” Mr Shaji Ul Mulk said.



Mulk Med has launched a disruptive futuristic healthcare solution in the GCC – the first mover of its kind with a dual platform for telehealth consultations along with a mobile Health App for holistic management of chronic disease.



In explaining the products and services, Dr Shafi Ul Mulk said, “This is our latest ICT vertical and is dedicated for 24/7 monitoring of Chronic Disease Conditions. We are elated to launch 12 different Chronic Disease Management (CDM) panels. As we all know and may have experienced, chronic diseases, such as Diabetes, Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and heart diseases have substantial negative economic impact on insurances and healthcare resources besides the individuals afflicted by them.



“Mulk Med’s Chronic Disease Management vertical will help manage this affliction by keeping patient and physicians connected 24/7 through Online Video Consultations and In App communications.”



Mulk Med Healthcare is now ready to issue the privilege cards to consumers – that will offer benefits between 15 to 25 percent in various clinics, hospitals and pharmacies on diagnosis, treatment and medicine.

