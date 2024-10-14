The acquisition of four GlobalOne Healthcare Holding assets by KELIX Bio represents Mubadala’s ongoing strategic investment in the UAE’s life sciences ecosystem.

This acquisition further supports KELIX bio’s regional growth and strengthens its position in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi: Following the closing of the acquisition of KELIX bio, Mubadala Investment Company PJSC “Mubadala”, an Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, has empowered its new specialty pharmaceutical business to acquire a 100% stake in four of GlobalOne Healthcare Holding’s (GHH) pharma assets which include Bioventure, Bioventure Healthcare, Gulf Inject and Wellpharma. This strategic move consolidates Mubadala’s presence in the life sciences ecosystem, advances the UAE’s life sciences sector, and positions the nation as a global industry leader while supporting economic diversification.

In March 2024, Mubadala entered into a definitive agreement to acquire KELIX bio, a specialty pharmaceutical business focused on delivering complex generics across emerging markets. The acquisition was successfully closed last September.

GHH’s pharma assets include cutting-edge biopharma and IV solutions manufacturing. Integrating these assets into KELIX bio’s ecosystem significantly advances their expanded capabilities. Each asset brings unique strengths to the portfolio:

Bioventure , a prominent UAE-based biopharmaceutical firm with global presence. It specializes in biotech and generics commercialization, as well as tech transfer and in/out-licensing activities.

, a prominent UAE-based biopharmaceutical firm with global presence. It specializes in biotech and generics commercialization, as well as tech transfer and in/out-licensing activities. Bioventure Healthcare , established as the region's top producer of soft gelatin capsules for pharmaceutical and supplement products, currently expanding into oral solids and injectables.

, established as the region's top producer of soft gelatin capsules for pharmaceutical and supplement products, currently expanding into oral solids and injectables. Gulf Inject , recognized for its expertise in sterile fluid management therapy, parenteral therapy, and healthcare manufacturing solutions.

, recognized for its expertise in sterile fluid management therapy, parenteral therapy, and healthcare manufacturing solutions. Wellpharma, a leader in the production of intravenous therapies (IV) and dialysis, along with other therapeutic products across the UAE and MENA region.

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chief Executive Officer of UAE Investments Platform at Mubadala, stated: “The rapid completion of the KELIX bio acquisition and this subsequent transaction demonstrate our commitment to building a thriving life sciences sector in the UAE and supporting our nation’s ambition for a knowledge-based economy. We continue to seek partnerships and investments that align with our strategic goals, as we aim to generate value for our stakeholders while strengthening the UAE's position in this critical global industry. KELIX bio and its assets are well positioned for accelerated growth and will enable us to deliver on our ambition of creating a regional life sciences champion.”

Ismail Ali Abdulla, Head of UAE Clusters, at Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform said: “This acquisition reinforces our strategic intent to position the UAE at the forefront of the life sciences ecosystem on a global scale. It contributes to our nation’s economic diversification, creates valuable socio-economic returns, and reaffirms Mubadala’s ambitions within the sector.”

He added: “Being a responsible investor we continue to nurture future-centric solutions that boost our nation’s GDP, increase job creation, foster innovation, and strengthen medical security, shaping the future of our communities with lasting impact.”

Hocine Sidi Said, CEO of KELIX bio added: “The acquisition of GHH assets considerably strengthens our presence in the UAE and provides us access to a greater pipeline of products and technologies. Bringing these businesses and their colleagues into the KELIX bio network is exciting as it accelerates our path to becoming a global life science leader.”

Low Ping, Group CEO Yas Holding commented: “Divesting these subsidiaries to KELIX bio marks a strategic pivot for Yas Holding. This decision aligns with our commitment to enhancing healthcare access and innovation across the region. We are confident that under KELIX bio's stewardship, Wellpharma, Gulf Inject, Bioventure Healthcare, and Bioventure will continue to thrive and contribute significantly to the healthcare landscape. We look forward to witnessing their continued growth and the positive impact they will have on the life science sector at large."

The acquisition of four GHH assets by KELIX Bio significantly enhances the UAE's local life sciences capabilities through strategic investments. This move aligns with government initiatives such as ‘Operation 300bn’ and ‘Make it in the Emirates’, which aim to strengthen the country's manufacturing sector. These acquisitions advance Mubadala's efforts to establish a national pharma champion based in Abu Dhabi. They enhance the UAE's pharmaceutical infrastructure, address prevalent diseases, secure drug supply, reduce healthcare costs, and progress the nation toward a knowledge-based economy.

GlobalOne Healthcare Holding LLC (GHH) serves as the dedicated Healthcare Division of Yas Holding LLC, focusing on enhancing healthcare outcomes by investing in biopharmaceuticals and healthcare services.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $302 billion (AED 1,111 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

About KELIX bio

KELIX bio, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company providing complex generics and biosimilars globally. Founded in November 2020, KELIX bio has rapidly expanded its global footprint.

Since its integration into Mubadala, KELIX bio has become a significant player in the life sciences sector, strategically acquiring leading pharmaceutical assets including Bioventure, Bioventure Healthcare, Gulf Inject, and Wellpharma, further strengthening its position in biologics.

These acquisitions, coupled with its legacy manufacturing facilities in India, Egypt, Malta, and Morocco, demonstrate KELIX bio's commitment to expanding access to essential medicines. KELIX bio's products are exported to over 40 countries, impacting the lives of patients across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, the United States, Europe and Latin America.

For more information about KELIX bio, please visit: www.KELIXbio.com

About Yas Holding and GlobalOne Healthcare Holding

Yas Holding is a renowned UAE investment company with a multi-industry business portfolio, committed to driving performance and unlocking tangible value in local and international markets. From healthcare to aviation, technology and real estate, we adopt a strategic investment approach, focusing on sectors of tomorrow and driving innovation in areas which contribute to wellbeing, security and sustainable growth. Through our diverse investments and operating companies, we are committed to supporting the development of the UAE and the markets and communities we serve.

Yas Holding LLC’s Healthcare Division, under GlobalOne Healthcare Holding LLC (GHH) is committed to improving healthcare outcomes and patient quality of life through investments in leading bio pharmaceuticals and innovative manufacturing solutions. GHH’s healthcare portfolio focuses on the provision of world-class healthcare services in a range of areas, with its subsidiaries specialising in biopharma, hospital management, medical supply chain, manufacturing, and occupational health.

For more information, please visit: www.yasholding.ae and www.ghh.ae.