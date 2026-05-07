Abu Dhabi, UAE – Mubadala Investment Company ("Mubadala"), an Abu Dhabi-based global investor, today announced a significant minority investment in Power Factors, a leading renewable energy management suite (REMS) provider, alongside existing investor Vista Equity Partners ("Vista").

Through this investment, Mubadala will enable Power Factors' continued growth, innovation, and global expansion as a leader in the renewable energy sector. Power Factors' Unity platform provides renewable energy operators with a single, unified suite for monitoring, analytics, technical asset management, and commercial asset management across their entire portfolios. The company currently supports 70% of the world's top 50 renewable energy producers, with over 600 customers across 18,000 sites in more than 70 countries, managing a total capacity of 310 gigawatts of wind, solar, and energy storage.

“Mubadala’s commitment to renewables spans more than two decades, beginning with establishing Masdar, and today’s investment in Power Factors reinforces our conviction in this increasingly vital sector.” said Abdulla Mohamed Shadid, Head of Energy and Sustainability, Private Equity at Mubadala. “As renewables portfolios scale globally, software-driven monitoring, analytics, and intelligent control become critical for optimizing performance, value and yield. We are pleased to be joining Vista in supporting Power Factors’ next phase of growth and cementing their position as the world’s leading such platform.”

The investment will support the continued advancement of the Unity REMI: Renewable Energy Management Intelligence across the entire suite of products. REMI’s AI transforms how operators understand, investigate, and act on their operational data. Funds will also accelerate Power Factors' monitoring and control capabilities for energy storage, supporting the development of energy storage systems and hybrid energy systems that provide essential services for the electric grid.

“Renewable energy portfolios are becoming larger, more integrated, and more challenging to manage at scale, and our customers need a unified, intelligent platform that can support that reality,” said Julieann Esper Rainville, Chief Executive Officer of Power Factors. “This investment helps us fulfill the next step in our mission to create the world’s leading AI-driven suite of renewable energy management solutions, giving our customers what they need to succeed as their portfolios grow. Mubadala will be an excellent partner to support us as we build the future of renewable energy operations.”

“Since our initial investment, we’ve seen Power Factors become central to how renewable energy operators run and manage their portfolios,” said Patrick Severson, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of the Foundation Fund at Vista Equity Partners. “Mubadala brings deep experience working with global technology and infrastructure businesses. We are excited to partner with them to support continued innovation at Power Factors and advance the company’s leadership in renewable energy management.”

Renewable energy is undergoing rapid expansion globally, with the scale and complexity of portfolios increasing as operators integrate wind, solar, and energy storage across diverse geographies and grid environments. Software-enabled management platforms have become critical infrastructure for producers seeking to maximize asset performance, reduce operational costs, and meet the demands of an evolving energy system. Power Factors' integrated software, services, and hardware offerings position it as one of the most comprehensive and widely deployed solutions in the market.

About Mubadala

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s US$385 billion (AED 1,414 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

About Power Factors

Power Factors unifies end-to-end operations for complex renewable energy portfolios. Its next-generation Unity Renewable Energy Management Suite delivers AI-driven intelligence to renewable energy operators in more than 70 countries. Power Factors is the most extensive and widely deployed solution in the market, managing 25 percent of the world’s renewable energy data in the markets it serves, with over 310 GW of assets across 600+ customers and 18,000 sites. Power Factors supports the entire energy value chain, from monitoring and controls to technical and commercial asset management, empowering teams to optimize performance, act on real-time signals, and maximize returns across every gigawatt. For more information, visit www.powerfactors.com

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a global technology investor that specializes in enterprise software. Vista’s private market strategies seek to deliver differentiated returns through a proprietary and systematic approach to value creation developed and refined over the course of 25 years and 600+ transactions. Today, Vista manages a diversified portfolio of software companies that provide mission-critical solutions to millions of customers around the world. As of September 30, 2025, Vista had more than $107 billion in assets under management. Further information is available at www.vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on YouTube, @Vista_Equity_Partners.