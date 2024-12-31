Doha, Qatar – In 2024, Msheireb Downtown Doha became one of the country's premier destinations, welcoming over 15 million visitors, a remarkable increase from the 9 million recorded in 2023, marking a 66% rise.

Moreover, tram usage also saw impressive numbers, achieving 1 million tram riders this year, further reflecting its growing popularity. The Downtown has successfully attracted both residents and international visitors, offering a wide range of activities for those interested in cultural celebrations, world-class exhibitions, and entertainment.

Qatar National Day celebrations at the Downtown marked a particular highlight, with Msheireb Downtown Doha welcoming 119,727 visitors on December 18th alone, representing an 18% increase from 2023's 101,570 visitors. The extended National Day celebrations from December 17-21 drew a total of 380,891 visitors, showing a 13% increase from 2023. The Downtown’s popularity was further evidenced by increased tram ridership, which saw 5,168 passengers during the celebration period – a 24% rise from the previous year.

Dr. Hafiz Ali Abdullah, Senior Director of Corporate Communications of Msheireb Properties, shared his delight with these achievements: "The remarkable turnout during Qatar National Day celebrations perfectly encapsulates what we aim to offer at Msheireb Downtown Doha – a welcoming environment for families while also hosting significant events that bring people together. The increased visitor numbers across all our facilities, including a 34% rise in car park usage, demonstrate the Downtown's growing appeal as a preferred destination for both residents and visitors."

Throughout 2024, Msheireb Downtown Doha has established itself as Qatar's premier destination for national celebrations and international events. The city played a central role in major occasions including the AFC Asian Cup, Ramadan and Eid festivities, Qatar National Day celebrations, and various cultural activities. Its strategic location, combined with state-of-the-art facilities and diverse entertainment offerings, has made it the natural gathering place for both residents and visitors during Qatar's most significant celebrations and events. The Downtown's ability to seamlessly host both large-scale national celebrations and intimate cultural gatherings has reinforced its position as a dynamic hub in the heart of Doha.

In 2025, Msheireb Downtown Doha will continue offering a variety of events for diverse audiences. Among the exciting events scheduled is Hosh Msheireb at The Company House Courtyard from January 2 to 31, where visitors can experience an outdoor Qatari winter retreat in elegant cabanas with cozy seating and fire pits while enjoying hot beverages and curated snacks. The experience includes a special children's reading corner in collaboration with Qatar Reads, offering young visitors an engaging space to explore literature. The Downtown will also host the Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference on January 15, and the Candy Zone at Sahat Al Nakheel, a unique festival celebrating creativity and fun from January 23 to February 1. Other notable events include Downtown Tech on January 30 and 31 and Qatar National Sports Day on February 11.

As part of its ongoing winter season offerings, which will run through February 2025, Msheireb Downtown Doha is hosting the Mal Awal exhibition. This display, located at Sahat Al Nakheel Msheireb, features the history of video games as seen through the eyes of local collectors and runs until April 10, 2025. It has already garnered attention from both gaming fans and those interested in the cultural evolution of this popular pastime

Additionally, Msheireb Downtown will host the Orchestra in Barahat Msheireb performances in collaboration with the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra on February 14, 15 and 19, as well as a series of Ramadan Iftar and Suhoor events on February 29 and March 28.

