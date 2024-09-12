Cairo, Egypt - MSD, a leading pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of the first phase of the “Green Roots” initiative in cooperation with the Egyptian Pharmaceutical Students’ Federation (EPSF) and under the auspices and support of the Egyptian Ministry of Environment. The initiative aims to enhance environmental sustainability and public health by expanding green spaces through planting trees.

Dr. Hazem Abdel Samie, General Manager of MSD Egypt ,stated that the “Green Roots” initiative is an important step in the company’s journey towards compliance with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. The initiative calls on individuals and institutions to engage in tree-planting activities in selected areas, with the aim of improving air quality, regulating temperatures, and supporting biodiversity. The initiative also contributes to reducing carbon and pollution levels, which enhances environmental sustainability and reduces the effects of climate change, which positively reflects on the quality of life for future generations.

The initiative witnessed wide participation from MSD employees and EPSF members, who cooperated in planting trees, reflecting their shared commitment to contributing to preserving the environment and the health of society This collaborative effort comes as part of a shared vision towards building a greener and healthier environment for all.

The Egyptian Ministry of Environment has provided its full support to the initiative, praising the importance of partnerships between the private sector and environmental organizations in enhancing environmental balance and public health. The Ministry stresses the importance of such initiatives in achieving environmental goals, improving the quality of life, and encouraging the private sector to increase investment directed towards supporting the environment. These activities come within the framework of activating the presidential initiative (100 Million Trees), which aims to increase the green area, raise environmental awareness, and obtain oxygen to reduce the risks of global warming and climate change.

MSD is proud to lead this initiative in cooperation with EPSF and under the auspices of the Ministry of Environment, affirming its strong commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development. Through joint efforts, the “Green Roots” initiative aims to inspire broad participation in environmental conservation, striving for a greener and healthier Egypt.