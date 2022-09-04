Under the auspices of H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the 3rd EOS annual conference awarded entities for their support provided towards the health system

In appreciation of its outstanding efforts in raising awareness of the importance of cancer care across the nation, MSD was named “Cancer Awareness Partner Of the Year” by EOS

DUBAI, UAE – MSD (tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (NYSE: MRK)), a leading biotechnology company, was honored today by the Emirates Oncology Society (EOS) for its outstanding support provided towards cancer patients in the UAE, particularly in Oncology care.

During its 3rd annual conference held at the Intercontinental Dubai Festival City, held under the auspices and in presence of H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, MSD was named “Cancer Awareness Partner Of The Year” by the EOS in honor of its support in raising awareness of the importance of cancer care across the nation and for the outstanding impact is has generated through its activities in the past year.

“It is our pleasure to be awarding MSD with this well deserved title, for their unwavering commitment to raise awareness of the importance of cancer care and early detection,” said Professor Humaid Al Shamsi, President of the Emirates Oncology Society. “We’d like to commend MSD in appreciation of the outstanding support the company has provided towards the healthcare system in the UAE and more specifically the Oncology care that directly impacted patient wellbeing.”

“We look forward to collaborating further with MSD to continue driving the right level of awareness and education amongst public to close the cancer care gap,” Professor Al Shamsi added.

“A big thank you to the Emirates Oncology Society for recognizing MSD for its efforts in raising awareness of the importance of cancer care in the UAE and Gulf,” said Ashraf Mallak, Managing Director, MSD GCC. “We have been spearheading efforts towards closing the cancer care gap and ensuring that our patients have access to our immuno-oncology therapy.”

“In a year’s time, we broke a Guinness World Record for cancer awareness, and contributed to elevating the national conversation around closing the cancer care gap through thought leadership,” he added. “We will continue to drive awareness efforts across different cancer areas including breast, lung, prostate and melanoma in our pursuit to save and improve lives- through our activities, programs and partnerships.”

On World Cancer Day on February 4th 2022, MSD had joined forces with the Emirates Oncology Society to break a World Guinness Record of the highest number of awareness ribbons 2,828 tied in one hour at one location, breaking the previous record set at 1,589 by Global Village UAE on World Cancer Day in 2021. A series of activities were launched that day to raise awareness and spark conversations around cancer including a panel discussion in presence of high-profile representatives from the World Health Organization, the European Society for Medical Oncology, the Emirates Oncology Society and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

In October 2021, MSD kicked off the Embrace awareness campaign in collaboration with EOS, Emirates Medical Association and Friends of Cancer Patients association, lighting up Burj Khalifa with a strong message of hope and courage- urging for regular mammograms and early detection.

Throughout the year, MSD launched a series of digital campaigns to raise awareness of the importance of early detection, educate the public on the symptoms to look out for as well as risk factors.

“MSD has a broad clinical program including more than 1,300 trials covering more than 30 tumor types to date. We are committed to improving long-term disease control and survival for patients across a wide range of cancers, through our innovative therapies,” Mallak added.