Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain - Bahrain-based SINNAD Company, a leading Card Processing and Payment Service Provider in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, is pleased to announce the promotion of Mr Mahmood Alalwan as Assistant General Manager - Business Management.

Mr. Mahmood joined Sinnad in 2014 and has since been a valuable addition to the company, significantly contributing to SINNAD's development and market leadership. This promotion recognizes Mr. Mahmood's important contributions and relentless diligence in accelerating SINNAD's strategic goals. His significant industry expertise and leadership abilities will positively contribute in delivering innovative payment solutions and meet the changing demands of clients.

Commenting on the promotion, Mrs Rana Almaeeli, Chief Executive at SINNAD said, “We are pleased to announce the promotion of Mr Mahmood Alalwan to AGM - Business Management. Mahmood's strong leadership in Business Management & Operations has been essential for the development of our organization. This new position will empower him to apply his abilities across critical areas of the firm, and we are confident that he will drive SINNAD toward success. This promotion is a testament to his diligence and innovative contributions to our business.”

On his part, Mr Mahmood Alalwan, commented on his promotion, “I feel very fortunate to have received this opportunity in my 9-year career at SINNAD. This promotion not only recognizes my efforts during my tenure, but also the confidence placed in me to facilitate SINNAD's success. I look forward to leading our skilled staff and propelling SINNAD's upward trajectory as a leading provider of payment services. Together, we strive to innovate, exceed expectations, and provide outstanding value to our clients and stakeholders.”

About Sinnad

SINNAD W.L.L is regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and licensed as an Ancillary Services Provider – Card Processing and Payment Service Provider. The company is a subsidiary of Bahrain Electronic Network for Financial Transactions, The BENEFIT Company.

With the most advanced financial technology and payment solutions, SINNAD is considered one of the leaders in digital payments and Card processing in the Middle East and African regions. The brand name implies an organization with quality, trust, ethics, and high standards and performance in the payments and card-processing sector.