FOCAL by Mozn strengthens its Fraud Prevention Suite with Device Fingerprinting, Fraud Analytics, and Fraud Management as a Service, delivering real-time detection, proactive risk mitigation, and seamless security.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Mozn, a regional leader in enterprise AI technologies, announced the launch of new products to its flagship AI-powered Risk and Compliance platform, FOCAL, at LEAP 2025, Saudi Arabia’s renowned technology conference.

FOCAL has strengthened its End-to-End Fraud Prevention Suite to provide businesses with enhanced fraud detection, risk management, and security. Expanding beyond its Device Risk product which utilizes AI-driven analysis of behavioral anomalies, geographic signals, and historical patterns, FOCAL now offers a more comprehensive approach to fraud prevention and management.

The FOCAL Fraud Prevention Suite now includes Device Fingerprinting, Fraud Analytics, and Fraud Management as a Service. Device Fingerprinting enables businesses to create unique, persistent identifiers for devices; Fraud Analytics leverages AI and data science and provides businesses with an easy-to-integrate Fraud Analytics solution that consolidates key insights, enabling easier investigation of sophisticated fraud patterns; and Fraud Management as a Service (FMaaS) offering managed service by top data scientists and industry experts for fraud intelligence and decision-making.

FOCAL is now one of the first companies in the region to build an AI-enabled, locally developed solution with global expertise to solve regional challenges in fraud prevention and management across industries like BFSI, fintech, e-commerce, telecom, and government services. Trusted by major financial institutions and businesses in the region, FOCAL Fraud Prevention Suite has made a remarkable impact, including reducing fraud by 80% for one of the leading financial service providers in the region.

"At Mozn, we are committed to setting new standards in AI-powered financial crime and fraud prevention, ensuring businesses stay ahead of ever-evolving fraud tactics," said Malik Alyousef, Co-founder and COO, Mozn. " 73% of businesses now consider device fingerprinting a critical component of fraud prevention, highlighting the need for advanced AI-driven solutions to stay protected. We understand the region’s unique challenges, and the expansion of FOCAL’s Fraud Prevention Suite reflects our dedication to exceeding customer expectations and protecting the financial ecosystem with cutting-edge AI-powered solutions."

FOCAL has solidified its position as a leading AI-powered end-to-end fraud prevention and AML compliance platform, experiencing remarkable growth and earning global recognition. It was recently named among CNBC’s Top 250 Global Fintech Companies in 2024 as well as recognized by CHARTIS Research as a Category Leader for KYC solutions and featured in the Risk Tech AI 50 ranking. These prestigious accolades highlight FOCAL’s cutting-edge innovation, market leadership, and unwavering commitment to delivering world-class fraud prevention and compliance solutions, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner in safeguarding the financial ecosystem.

About Mozn:

Mozn is a Saudi technology company committed to advancing digital humanity through the harnessing of artificial intelligence to build enterprise AI-powered products – FOCAL, the end-to-end Risk and Compliance platform and OSOS, the leading Arabic Gen AI platform – along with tailored AI solutions designed to meet the unique needs of enterprises across various sectors. Mozn maintains a significant presence, with offices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that house over 300 dedicated professionals. Mozn is at the forefront of technological innovation, striving to redefine the limits of what is possible in the digital age.