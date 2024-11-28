Energy audit by sustainability consultancy Farnek projects 10% lower energy consumption and 1.6 kg reduction in CO2 emissions per guest night

​​​​​Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach in Dubai, has for the eleventh consecutive year, been certified by the renowned and international acclaimed, Green Globe sustainability programme.

Furthermore, the hotel is now only one of two properties in the UAE to hold the coveted platinum certification, having demonstrated consistent year-on-year improvements.

During the recent Green Globe audit, which was carried out by Green Globe’s preferred partner in the Middle East, Dubai-headquartered sustainability consultancy Farnek, the property achieved a rating of 93%, having conformed with over 380 demanding sustainability standards.

Noteworthy initiatives put in place by hotel management included installing a water bottling plant to eliminate single use plastics, installing sensors and introducing a 100% smoke free environment to improve and monitor indoor air quality, motion sensors in the basement car park and stairwells, waste segregation on each floor, in the hotel’s kitchens and all relevant back of house areas.

Commenting on the hotel’s certification, Michael Goetz said “Green Globe is a sustainability programme specifically designed for the hotel and travel industry, so we are extremely proud of our platinum certification and our position as one of the most environmentally friendly hotels in the region."

“This certification highlights our consistently strong performance and our commitment to sustainability over the past eleven years. However, sustainability is a journey, not a destination and we will be working hard towards an even better performance during next year’s audit.”

Farnek also conducted an ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers) Level II energy audit and assessment for the hotel.

“The purpose of the detailed data-driven audit was to evaluate the current energy consumption patterns and identify opportunities for improving energy efficiency within the hotel, to reduce costs and carbon emissions. The hotel’s energy performance registered an index of 247 KWh/sqm, which was considerably better than the UAE average of 252 KWh/sqm."

“Moreover, we have projected that the hotel has the potential to reduce its energy consumption by up to another 10% and lower its carbon emissions by 1.6kg per guest night,” said Muna Al Nahdi, Head of Sustainability & Consultancy at Farnek.

The five-star 297-room Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach is located on The Walk in Dubai’s Jumeriah Beach Residence and consists of two restaurants, three bars and lounges, an outdoor swimming pool, five meeting rooms, a fitness centre and spa.

“Overall, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach continues to excel in its sustainable practices and constantly outperforms other hotels that participate in the Green Globe programme, throughout the Middle East region,” added Al Nahdi.

Having signed its original partnership agreement with Green Globe in 2009, Farnek has certified well over 100 hotels and leisure facilities in 38 cities across the MENA region. This has enabled members to save in excess of 180 million kWh of energy, worth over $20 million, and more than two million cubic metres of water, valued at approximately $5 million.

About Green Globe Certification

Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

For information, please log on to www.greenglobe.com.

About Farnek

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 9,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management services to across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.

For more information, please log on to www.farnek.com.