Dubai – Guests are invited to relax and unwind in the newly refurbished rooms and suites at Mövenpick JLT. The recently renovated spaces have a modern yet homely fee­l, with pops of colour reflecting the hotel’s bright and casual atmosphere.

The centrally located hotel features 168 luxurious rooms and suites ranging from deluxe to superior, where guests can select between tranquil lake views or sweeping city views of Dubai’s skyline. Ideal for any traveller, whether it’s a peaceful night’s rest before a business meeting or a sun-soaked holiday; Mövenpick JLT is the ideal choice. Those looking for a beach escape can also benefit from complimentary access to RIVA Beach Club, a vibrant, refreshing and family-friendly beach club located at the iconic Palm Jumeirah, just a short 10-minute drive away from the property. Guests can enjoy free access to the 300m pristine beach, temperature-controlled pools, and kid’s activities for the ultimate holiday.

The colourful palette of the newly upgraded rooms and suites exude a bright and fresh feel with playful contemporary art adorning the walls, and textured wallpaper framing the sprawling beds below. Bespoke seating furniture is soft and comfortable, with hues of blue and burnt orange adding to the room’s bright and airy feel. The contemporary yet comfortable design note is also reflected in the cream leather upholstered headboard in each room.

Mövenpick JLT also features great amenities for guests and locals alike, where visitors can kick back in the roof-top pool or soak off the day in the spa. The newly refurbished fitness centre features a range of gym equipment including weight machines, free weights, fitness machines with individual screens and core and stability equipment, all supported by in-house specialised fitness coaches. For all-day dining options, Nosh restaurant is a wholesome choice to sample a range of delicious international dishes. Fun and relaxed times await at [u]bk with casual dining and drinks options for all.

The hotel is ideally located near the JLT metro station, meaning those that feel like exploring the city can do so, only a few minutes from Dubai’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Road, means the property is extremely accessible and convenient to reach. There is also a pathway that offers direct access to Dubai Marina and The Beach at JBR via the Metro station walkway.

About Mövenpick

In Switzerland, in 1948, Ueli Prager created Mövenpick, a revolutionary dining concept where anyone could enjoy a taste of good wine, good times and the good life. Today, that same brand of welcoming hospitality lives on in every Mövenpick hotel, where everyone can appreciate life’s essential pleasures, through moments of true indulgence. With more than 100 hotels and resorts around the world and another 50 planned by 2025, Mövenpick remains true to its Swiss heritage and rich culinary legacy, honouring its founder’s promise to do things well by doing things right. In recognition of the brand’s holistic approach to sustainability, and its deep commitment to local environments and communities, Green Globe has named Mövenpick the world’s most sustainable hotel company every year since 2017. Mövenpick is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

