Eng. Amr Soliman: We are committed to enhancing our presence in the Saudi market through innovative projects that meet customer needs and align with their future aspirations

Eng. Wael Ezz: We participate with an ambitious vision aimed at building smart and sustainable communities that embody innovation and luxury in the Saudi market, offering modern residential units through the ONE Mountain View project.

Riyadh – As part of its commitment to strengthening its presence in the Saudi real estate market, Mountain View Saudi Arabia is set to participate in the “Cityscape Global” exhibition in Riyadh for the second consecutive year, taking place from November 17 to 20 at the Riyadh International Exhibition & Convention Center (Malham). The company will also announce the launch of Phase Two of its “ONE Mountain View” project and reveal a new project in partnership with NHC.

The participation comes in line with the company’s efforts to showcase its distinguished projects that align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, supporting urban development and enhancing quality of life in the Kingdom. Mountain View KSA’s Presence at Cityscape Global reflects its commitment to contributing to the fast-growing real estate market in the country, projected to reach a market value of $94.19 billion by 2028, highlighting significant investment opportunities for regional and international developers.

Through its participation, the company aims to strengthen its position as a strategic partner in developing Saudi Arabia’s housing sector, leveraging its successful track record and the trust it has earned from clients in Egypt and abroad, in line with the shared vision of Egypt and Saudi Arabia 2030.

Commenting on the participation, Eng. Amr Soliman, Founder & Chairman of Mountain View, said: "Our participation this year in Cityscape Global represents a major milestone in our regional expansion journey. We aim to strengthen our presence in the Saudi market through innovative projects that meet customer needs and future expectations. During the exhibition, we will showcase our latest projects in the Egyptian market, reaffirming our commitment to increasing the export of Egyptian real estate to regional markets and establishing Egypt as a regional hub for sustainable and innovative real estate development."

He added, "Last year, we launched the ONE Mountain View, which achieved great success, and we will soon announce our second project in Riyadh in partnership with NHC, reflecting our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality projects that meet local and regional market aspirations."

Mountain View’s participation in Cityscape Riyadh last year marked its official entry into the Saudi market, where the launch of the ONE Mountain View project received significant acclaim from visitors and investors. This success has solidified Mountain View’s position as a leading Egyptian developer expanding into the Gulf, leveraging over 20 years of experience in the Egyptian market.

Eng. Wael Ezz, Partner & Co-Chief Executive Officer of Mountain View, said, "Cityscape Global is a leading international platform that brings together real estate developers and decision-makers under one roof. It serves as a key gateway for connecting with our strategic partners in the Kingdom and the region. This year, we are participating with an ambitious vision to build smart and sustainable communities that reflect innovation and luxury in the Saudi market, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 and reinforcing Mountain View’s position as one of the leading regional developers shaping the future of real estate in the region."

Mountain View Saudi Arabia’s participation in Cityscape Global aligns with its regional expansion strategy, leveraging the success of last year’s exhibition, which welcomed over 6,000 visitors and attracted more than 2,700 potential clients showing strong interest in the company’s projects. During that edition, the company launched the ONE Mountain View project, its first venture in the Saudi market.

It is worth mentioning that Cityscape Global is the largest real estate event in the world and the main gateway to the real estate investment market in Saudi Arabia. This year’s exhibition will take place at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (Malham) under the theme “The Future of Urban Living”. Organized under the patronage of the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, the exhibition aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, attracting over 170,000 visitors and featuring more than 450 exhibitors, including major real estate companies, developers, entrepreneurs, and investors from around the world.

About Mountain View for Real Estate Development and Investment

Mountain View is a leading Egyptian real estate development company established in 2005, focused on developing integrated real estate projects. The company embraces a unique vision of “Bring Life to Land and Spread Happiness Around Us” through the application of the Science of Happiness and Innovation in its projects, executed according to international standards.

Over more than 20 years, Mountain View has developed more than 24 distinctive projects across three main destinations: West Cairo, East Cairo, and the Red Sea and Mediterranean coastal areas, led by a team of expert professionals. As part of its strategy to promote the concept of happiness and innovation, Mountain View continuously seeks to expand this concept beyond Egypt. In 2024, the company launched Mountain View KSA in collaboration with leading Saudi developers to achieve its expansion vision.

Mountain View also introduced innovative architectural concepts, such as The Lighthouse, the first community happiness hub, through its premium projects, enabling families to “live happiness.”