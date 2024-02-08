The flow of tourism from Kuwait to Moscow has been breaking records since covid. The Moscow City Tourism Committee proudly brought its business mission to Kuwait on February 5th, empowering relations with both countries, reaching out to travel agencies, and capitalizing on the outbound tourism growth in the country and the Gulf Region.

The primary objective of the business mission was to discuss the development of tourism potential between both countries. The Moscow delegation was comprised of representatives from 19 companies: major tour operators and the hospitality sector. The participants met with more than 180 representatives of 119 local companies, to explore potential cooperation opportunities. Within the framework of the business mission, approximately 2200 negotiations were conducted.

During the meeting, representatives from both sides discussed visa regime issues and payment methods in Moscow. The participants of the business mission also discussed the main directions of tourism that may be of interest to Kuwaiti tourists, the most favorable weather conditions for traveling to Moscow, and several other significant matters that will help improve cooperation between Moscow and Kuwait in the field of tourism.

Mr. Bulat Nurmukhanov, Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Moscow Tourism Committee, emphasized that the business mission to Kuwait signified Moscow's commitment to strengthening its relationship with Middle Eastern countries and promoting tourism potential between both regions. The delegation is optimistic about the prospective opportunities that may arise from these discussions and looks forward to fostering long-term partnerships with their counterparts in Kuwait.

«The Gulf countries remain one of the most prospective markets for inbound tourism to Moscow. Since March 2023, visitors from Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia have been able to obtain visas without a tourist invitation, and via a hotel reservation. So far, business tourism to Moscow is known to be popular amongst Kuwaitis. Business guests are aware of the high level of hospitality, security, and services in Moscow, as well as the historical heritage of the city, which is carefully preserved. We hope to see more of these business visitors coming back with their families to enjoy the leisure and beauty of the Russian capital», - Nurmukhanov said.

Representatives of Russian tourism companies who participated in the business mission expressed their confidence that the tourism relations between Moscow and Kuwait will continue to develop successfully. Elena Volkova, the representative of TSTours company, is sure that «Kuwaiti tourists show great interest in various picturesque attractions, including natural wonders as well as cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg. Many tourism companies strive to offer an authentic Russian winter experience with the true essence of cold. This will significantly impact decision-making and increase curiosity about our country. The existing e-visa policy is a significant and important step that allows us to expect an increase in the tourist flow from Kuwait to Moscow», - Elena Volkova, said.

Earlier in 2023, the Moscow City Tourism Committee organized business missions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain, which resulted in thousands of negotiations with partners from Middle Eastern countries.

The Moscow City Tourism Committee actively co-operates with the countries of the Arab States (GCC). In 2022 and 2023, 23 diplomatic visits were organized in the countries of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain. In addition, about 700 successful negotiations with partners from the Middle East countries were conducted within the framework of business missions in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

These events were aimed at developing tourism co-operation between the Moscow City Tourism Committee and GCC countries, as well as strengthening business relations in the tourism industry.

-Ends-

For any media queries or interview requests with Mr. Bulat Nurmukhanov, Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Moscow Tourism Committee, please contact: