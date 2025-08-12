Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – MoneyDo, a leading Saudi digital real estate investment platform licensed by the Capital Market Authority, has announced the launch of its operations at King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) — a premier financial center in the Middle East and North Africa, and the leading business and lifestyle hub in Riyadh.

As the Kingdom’s premier business and lifestyle destination, KAFD offers a sustainable, digitally integrated ecosystem at the heart of Riyadh. Spanning 1.6 million sqm with 95 iconic buildings, it is the world’s largest LEED Platinum-certified mixed-use business district, designed to drive innovation and attract global investment in line with Vision 2030.

By joining KAFD’s vibrant community, MoneyDo benefits from its proximity to leading financial institutions, real estate developers, and key decision-makers. The district’s world-class infrastructure and direct metro access create an ideal environment that empowers the company to scale its operations and deliver innovative real estate investment solutions.

This launch marks a strategic step in MoneyDo’s efforts to strengthen its position in Saudi Arabia’s real estate investment landscape by establishing itself in an environment that fosters financial and technological innovation and contributes to building an integrated investment ecosystem. The move aims to develop high-value partnerships with leading real estate developers and financial institutions in the Kingdom.

Mr. Nasser Al-Mubarak, CEO of MoneyDo, Board Member, and Head of its Executive Office, stated:

“Our presence in KAFD reflects our vision to be part of a flexible and secure investment environment — one that enables everyone to access real, transparent, and reliable real estate opportunities using the latest technologies, through an easy-to-use platform that makes investing simple and seamless.”

Sultan Alobaida, Chief Commercial Officer at KAFD DMC, said:

“The digital real estate investment sector is witnessing remarkable growth in the Kingdom and globally, driven by advances in financial technologies and the growing demand for platforms that provide direct and transparent access to investment opportunities. By welcoming MoneyDo to KAFD, we reaffirm our commitment to providing a business environment that fosters innovation and empowers businesses to grow and transform their respective industries, in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of building a diverse digital economy.”

MoneyDo’s presence at KAFD is expected to enhance opportunities for collaboration and partnerships with key players in the financial and real estate sectors, paving the way for innovative investment projects that improve operational efficiency, increase market value, diversify risk, and boost competitiveness, positively contributing to the national economy.

MoneyDo is a pioneering platform in Saudi Arabia’s digital real estate investment space, offering innovative solutions that enable individuals to invest in a diverse range of real estate projects — including residential, commercial, and hospitality — while adhering to the highest standards of governance and compliance, and aligning with Vision 2030’s objectives to boost the economy and diversify income streams.

About KAFD

Situated in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, KAFD is an iconic destination that merges the worlds of business and lifestyle in a digitally integrated and sustainable ecosystem, transforming the way contemporary communities live, work, and play. The destination is owned and managed by King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), which was established in 2018 and is a PIF Company.

With a vision to build a dynamic city of tomorrow, the Kingdom’s first vertical city solution, spanning 1.6 million square meters with 95 buildings designed by 25 world-leading architectural firms, has not only shaped the skyline of Riyadh but also transformed the city's economic landscape and redefined the essence of urban living. It is the world’s largest LEED platinum-certified business and lifestyle district, epitomizing Saudi Arabia’s vision for economic diversification, quality of life, and sustainable development.

For further details about KAFD, please visit www.kafd.sa

Media Contact

Please address any enquiries to media@kafd.sa

Follow KAFD on LinkedIn and X.