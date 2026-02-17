Cairo – Mondelēz Egypt, a leading manufacturer of snacks and confectionery, announced the signing of a strategic partnership with the Egyptian Food Bank during the holy month of Ramadan, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to enhancing the well-being of underprivileged families across Egypt.

Launched in preparation for Ramadan, the initiative brings together both parties to pack and distribute Ramadan boxes and meals throughout the holy month. The boxes contain essential food staples to meet families’ basic needs, in addition to the inclusion, for the first time, of Cadbury products as part of the Ramadan box and meals. Mondelēz Egypt employees will also take part in the packing and preparation activities, reflecting the company’s strong culture of volunteerism and its hands-on commitment to the values of giving and community solidarity.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohamed El Morsi, Managing Director of Mondelēz Egypt Foods, said: “Ramadan boxes in Egypt are a symbol of ‘Giving’ during the most spiritual month of the year, we're adding our Cadbury Chocolates to the boxes to bring a moment of pure joy to the Egyptian families receiving them. We are honored to partner with the Egyptian Food Bank to bring this movement to life and benefit as many families as possible. This partnership is not merely a charitable or corporate responsibility initiative; it is a reaffirmation of the vital role the private sector can play in bringing sustainable social impact”.

He added that our ambition is for this movement to spread nationwide, by encouraging everyone to join us in adding more goodness to the Ramadan boxes. They firmly believe that consciously enjoying small moments of happiness is a right for everyone, not a privilege reserved for a few.

For his part, Mohsen Sarhan, Chief Executive Officer of the Egyptian Food Bank, stated: “We recognize that our impact is significantly amplified through our extensive network of nearly 4,000 partners nationwide, enabling us to reach the most vulnerable communities efficiently and effectively. Our partnership with Mondelēz Egypt this year allows us to expand the scope of the initiative and introduce well-loved products to beneficiary families, adding a distinctive dimension to their experience and underscoring the vital role of the private sector in supporting society.”

This initiative builds on Mondelēz Egypt’s established track record in supporting local community causes, with a focus on activating corporate social responsibility programs that contribute to economic and social development. The initiative’s objectives align closely with the Egyptian Food Bank’s priorities to expand coverage and ensure aid reaches all eligible families nationwide, while maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficiency in distribution throughout Ramadan.

About Mondelēz Egypt

Mondelēz Egypt is part of Mondelēz International, driven by a vision to lead the future of snacking by offering the Right Snack at the Right Time and delivering delicious, mindful, and more sustainable snacks. Mondelēz Egypt is present in the Egyptian market since 1997. It proudly operates three manufacturing facilities across the country to produce chocolates, biscuits, gum, and candy. With a workforce of approximately 1000 committed employees, its aim is to solidify its position as a manufacturing and exports hub and leading the snacking industry in the region, while placing strong emphasis on enhancing its positive societal impact through corporate social responsibility initiatives.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2025 net revenues of approximately $38.5 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

For more information, please visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.