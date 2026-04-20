Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: MOMA International, the internationally acclaimed architecture and interior design studio, has been appointed as the interior design consultant for Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences, the landmark beachfront development by ELEVATE in partnership with Ennismore, the world’s fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company.

Against a backdrop of strong market momentum, MOMA International has been appointed to deliver the full interior design scope, including all public areas, lifestyle spaces and F&B venues, including the signature Fi'lia By The Beach.

The appointment marks the latest milestone in the evolution of Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences, a flagship development that has rapidly emerged as one of the most anticipated branded residential projects in the UAE. Located on Al Marjan Island, the AED 1.8 billion development represents Mondrian’s first beachfront residential project in the region and is scheduled for completion in Q4 2028.

Announced in 2025 as a partnership between ELEVATE and Ennismore, the project introduced the region’s first Mondrian-branded beachfront residences and forms part of ELEVATE’s broader UAE development pipeline valued at more than $1 billion.

The project has already demonstrated exceptional market demand, with Phase 1 of the development selling more than AED 700 million in residences within just two hours and over 200 units allocated immediately after release. Construction commenced with the groundbreaking ceremony in January of this year.

Spanning a Gross Floor Area (GFA) of 36,341 sqm and a Built-Up Area (BUA) of 68,484 sqm, the development will offer a collection of design-led residences supported by more than 60,000 sq. ft. of curated amenities. These include the Residents’ Sky Club, wellness and fitness facilities, multiple pools, private beachfront experiences and the region’s first Fi'lia By The Beach.

The design brief for MOMA International focuses on translating Mondrian’s globally recognised creative identity rooted in art, culture and progressive design, into a refined beachfront residential environment. The interiors will integrate expressive architectural forms, layered natural textures and atmospheric lighting, creating immersive public spaces alongside calm and liveable private residences.

Commenting on the appointment, Maha Albwardy, Co-Founder and Executive Director at MOMA International and Monica Merhebi, Co-Founder and Creative Director at MOMA International said: “Designing Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences has been an opportunity to translate a globally recognised lifestyle brand into a refined coastal residential setting. Our intention was to create interiors that feel immersive and culturally resonant within the public realm, while ensuring that the private residences offer calm, comfort and longevity. The balance between bold identity and everyday liveability has been central to the narrative.”

Zeeshaan Shah, Founder & Chairman of ELEVATE, added: “Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences is envisioned as a defining lifestyle landmark for Ras Al Khaimah. MOMA International’s ability to interpret strong brand DNA while maintaining residential sophistication makes them a natural partner for this development. Their interior vision will play a pivotal role in shaping the experiential identity of the project.”

By merging hospitality-driven experiences, cultural programming and private ownership within a design-led architectural statement, the development is set to become a new benchmark for luxury coastal living in the region.

ABOUT MOMA INTERNATIONAL

MOMA International is an award-winning architecture and interior design studio based in Dubai Design District (d3). Founded by Monica Merhebi and Maha Albwardy, the studio delivers multidisciplinary design services spanning architecture, interior design, landscape, and bespoke product design across residential, hospitality, and commercial sectors.

Recognised for its refined, concept-driven approach, MOMA International creates environments that balance strong architectural identity with functionality, material innovation, and contextual sensitivity. The studio works with leading developers, hospitality brands, and private clients across the Middle East and internationally, shaping distinctive spaces that combine contemporary design thinking with enduring liveability.

With a diverse international team and a collaborative design philosophy, MOMA International continues to deliver projects that translate bold creative vision into meaningful built environments.

For more information, visit www.moma.design.