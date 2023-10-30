Abu Dhabi-UAE: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and EDGE Group jointly launched Tour 4.0, a new initiative designed to accelerate digital transformation and promote advanced technology adoption in the UAE’s industrial ecosystem.

MoIAT and EDGE also launched the latest training in the Leadership 4.0 series, which aims to empower industrial leaders to adopt 4IR solutions and sustainability best practices across the UAE’s industrial sector.

Both the Leadership 4.0 and Tour 4.0 initiatives fall under the UAE's Technology Transformation Program (TTP), launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai in 2022. The initiatives also support the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, which emphasizes technology’s key role in industrial decarbonization.

Tour 4.0 and Leadership 4.0 follow on from CEO 4.0, Pioneers 4.0, and Talk 4.0. The initiatives are being executed as part of a collaboration between MoIAT and EDGE within the Industry 4.0 Enablement Centre. The mandate of the Enablement Centre is to enable the improvement of industrial capabilities in the UAE with initiatives falling under 4 areas: learning, demonstration, implementation, and innovation, and it aims at promoting, enabling, and supporting the digital transformation and adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions across the country’s manufacturing sectors.

Tour 4.0 provides tours to cutting-edge, smart factories to increase awareness and to share knowledge and best practices on adopting advanced technologies. Fifteen leaders from UAE-based manufacturing enterprises as well as representatives from MoIAT and EDGE joined the launch tour at Ittihad Paper Mill (IPM) in Abu Dhabi, the region’s largest paper manufacturer. Fifteen leaders from UAE-based manufacturing enterprises as well as representatives from MoIAT and EDGE joined the tour at Ittihad Paper Mill, which operates one of the country’s most technologically advanced manufacturing plants. Participants learned about the company’s digital transformation journey and its latest achievements. The tour also highlighted the factory’s sustainability practices, such as wastewater treatment and carbon capture and utilization to produce calcium carbonate to be re-used during production.

Tariq Al Hashmi, Director of Technology Adoption and Development at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: “Technological transformation is one of the key pillars of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. The ministry collaborates with strategic partners from both the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the skills and mechanisms required for this transformation in the national industrial sector and enable solutions that support it."

He added: "Launched by the ministry in collaboration with EDGE under the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), the Leadership 4.0 and Tour 4.0 programs aim to equip sector leaders, as well as senior and technical executives, with the knowledge to keep pace with rapid technological advancements and international best practices. This aligns with MoIAT’s efforts to accelerate the adoption of transformative technologies, increasing competitiveness, sustainability, and productivity within the national industrial sector.”

Al Hashmi called on industrial companies in the UAE country to take advantage of the ministry's initiatives that support technological transformation and empowerment. He noted that MoIAT continuously expands its efforts to support technological transformation in industrial companies and strengthen partnerships to achieve this goal under the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology.

Ahmed Al Khoori, Senior Vice President – Strategy & Excellence, EDGE, said: “EDGE is expanding its range of capabilities to the wider industrial base, and is adopting advanced Industry 4.0 technologies to create efficient manufacturing processes. In our pursuit of excellence, EDGE has kick-started Phase 2 of the Leadership 4.0 series, and has launched the ‘Tour 4.0’ series with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to unlock best practices in relation to Industry 4.0 and advanced technologies. By embarking on immersive factory tours, ‘Tour 4.0’ is a key initiative which aims to empower industrial leaders to witness the transformative power of cutting-edge advancements, to foster the exchange of insights, and to cultivate a culture of continuous improvement. Through ‘Tour 4.0’, we are paving the way to shape the future of our industry.”

To improve sustainability across operations and advance the adoption of 4IR solutions, Leadership 4.0 equips senior industrial sector executives and technical leaders with the knowledge and skills required to enhance efficiency and productivity.

The program covers a range of topics including international best practices in lean management, agile methodologies, analytics and IoT, Six Sigma, and the core components of Industry 4.0. Participants gain a deep understanding of concept and trends, with a focus on the importance of adopting the right processes, methodologies, and technologies to enhance operations and create a data-driven organizational culture. Fourteen industrial leaders from ASMAK, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), Hotpack Global, DUCAB, Saber and ENOC have taken part in the course at the immersive EDGE Learning and Innovation Factory.

-Ends-

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) was established in July 2020 to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP and drive sustainable industrial development. The ministry was formed by combining the Office of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), and the industrial department of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

MoIAT is responsible for formulating policies, laws, and programs that attract foreign direct investment, enhance national added value, support entrepreneurship, create jobs, attract talents, upskill national cadres, promote exports and raise the competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE. To achieve these objectives, MoIAT has created an advanced national quality infrastructure system.

MoIAT leverages its expertise, capabilities, and resources to strengthen the national industrial ecosystem by facilitating the establishment of industrial zones, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and enabling the growth of priority sectors as well as industries of the future. The ministry’s work contributes to national efforts to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy and achieve industrial self-sufficiency.

The ministry is a key driver of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and is playing an important role in the country’s COP28 agenda.

For More Information, please contact:

MoIAT’s team:

Commsteam@moiat.gov.ae

Tasnim Hijazi

APCO Worldwide

E: thijazi@apcoworldwide.com