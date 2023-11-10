Dubai, UAE:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library received a high-level Korean delegation headed by Sungsoo Jun, Mayor of Seocho, on a visit aimed at enhancing cultural and knowledge relations between the two countries, discussing future cooperation in common fields, and learning about the library’s pioneering experience and its unique services.

The delegation was welcomed by His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, and Dr. Mohammed AlMazrooei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, in addition to senior officials from both sides.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Murr expressed his admiration for South Korea’s outstanding achievements over the past 200 years, especially in the field of technology. He commended the close historical relations between the UAE and Korea, which is evident in their cooperation in many initiatives and projects, including Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, and the student scholarship program. These projects reflect cultural and scientific exchange between the two countries.

After the library received positive comments from the delegation about its unique architectural design, Al Murr explained that the library was designed according to international standards, combining classic with technological modernity to meet the needs of all visitors. He highlighted the library’s pioneering cultural role in society as it organises numerous events in culture, theatre, music, and literature.

Al Murr also highlighted the ‘A World in Your Language’ initiative, its role in enhancing cultural dialogue, and the fact that the Korean language is one of the languages available in this initiative. He also stressed the provision of a variety of Korean books at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, as a reflection of its cultural richness and diversity.

Jun applauded the development achieved by Dubai under the leadership and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. He also praised the cultural partnerships between the National Library of Korea and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library.

Jun explained that their visit aims to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation, launch books, expand cultural exchange, and to be a reference for residents, readers, researchers and future generations. Jun also praised the UAE’s intellectual harmony and cultural diversity, which adds qualitative value to its achievements and successes.

During their visit, the delegation toured the Treasures of the Library exhibition, which displays an impressive collection of rare and old books, atlases, and manuscripts, some of which date back to the 13th century. The delegation also visited the theater, which can accommodate about 550 people and is equipped according to the highest international standards, and is designated for hosting lectures, conferences, cultural festivals, as well as local and international artistic, theatrical, cinematic, and musical performances.

The visit ended with the two sides exchanging souvenirs. The Korean delegation gave Al Murr a piece of traditional Korean art known as Najeonchilgi, and Al Murr gave the delegation a copy of the book ‘My Vision’ by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the library’s souvenir shield.

