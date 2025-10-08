Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with AI Smart on the sidelines of its participation in AccessAbilities Expo 2025, with the aim of enhancing the quality of life and providing innovative solutions that empower people of determination.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Mr. Zilal bin Quraish Al Falasi, Assistant Executive Director of the Corporate Support Sector at MBRHE, and Eng. Hussein Issam, Chief Executive Officer of AI Smart, where both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships that serve various segments of society.

As part of the partnership, AI Smart will support MBRHE by upgrading five housing units belonging to beneficiaries who are people of determination, through the installation of advanced smart technologies and assistive equipment designed to facilitate their daily lives, enhance their independence, and promote a more inclusive and sustainable living environment.

MBRHE emphasized that this initiative aligns with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to empower people of determination and provide them with the means for a dignified and fulfilling life, within a framework of collaboration between the public and private sectors to serve the broader community.

For its part, AI Smart expressed its pride in this distinguished partnership, highlighting that leveraging smart technologies in the housing sector marks a significant step toward building a more inclusive and sustainable future.

This initiative represents a pioneering model of constructive collaboration between national institutions and the private sector, supporting national efforts to empower people of determination and enable them to live with greater comfort and dignity.

At the conclusion of the event, MBRHE reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing further strategic partnerships that contribute to the development of innovative and sustainable housing solutions tailored to the needs of all members of society.

For inquiries and more information, please visit the official website: www.mbrhe.gov.ae.