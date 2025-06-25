Jeddah – In a move that reflects their firm commitment to supporting the Hajj and Umrah ecosystem, Mohammad Yousuf Naghi Motors – Hyundai, the authorized Hyundai dealer in the Western Region of Saudi Arabia, has announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with Al Rajhi Company for Hajj Logistics Services, one of the leading companies specializing in logistics services for the Hajj season.

Under this partnership, Hyundai Naghi will provide a number of new Hyundai vehicles to the Hospitality Team 131, with the goal of supporting the transportation of pilgrims during the 1446 AH Hajj season and enhancing the efficiency and quality of transport services offered to the Guests of God.

This initiative aims to empower Al Rajhi’s success partners to perform their duties with the utmost efficiency and ease, by supplying reliable, high-quality vehicles backed by round-the-clock technical and logistical support provided by Naghi’s specialized teams.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Tamer Al-Hakim, the Executive Director of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, stated: “We are proud to be part of the system serving the Guests of God. This partnership is an important step toward supporting Hajj operations by offering integrated and safe transportation solutions that align with the Kingdom’s vision to enhance the pilgrim experience, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”

This partnership embodies the shared commitment of both parties to elevate the quality of services provided to pilgrims. It also highlights the vital role of the private sector in supporting national initiatives aimed at facilitating the performance of religious rituals and delivering an exceptional experience to the Guests of God.

For more information, you can contact:

Andulkarim Ezmerli – PR Arabia

a.ezmerli@prarabia.me