Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles in Saudi Arabia, has proudly unveiled the new BMW M5 in the Kingdom, launching the highly anticipated performance sedan at their new Sulaimaniyah Showroom in Riyadh and the new BMW Automall Showroom in Jeddah.

David McGoldrick, Managing Director of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, commented on the launch: “We are thrilled to launch the new BMW M5 in the Kingdom, a model that exemplifies the brand’s dedication to engineering excellence and forward-thinking technology. It seamlessly blends high performance with innovative hybrid technology, setting new standards for executive-class sedans. Our brand-new, state-of-the-art showrooms in Riyadh and Jeddah served as the perfect venues, providing a fitting backdrop for the M5’s entry into Saudi Arabia.”

Power and efficiency: The M HYBRID system

The BMW M5 is a bold leap forward in luxury sports sedans, offering the unique M HYBRID system that marries a 4.4-litre V8 engine with an electric motor, delivering an astonishing 727 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of torque. This powerhouse accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds and, with the M Driver’s Package, reaches a top speed of 305 km/h. This makes it one of the most formidable hybrid sedans on the market, offering a fusion of power, precision, and sustainability.

The integration of motorsport engineering with electric innovation ensures a balanced driving experience, whether you’re on the racetrack or the highway. The electric motor alone provides 450 Nm of torque, offering instant power for quick acceleration and a smoother, more responsive drive.

Unmatched performance and handling

Inspired by the BMW M Hybrid V8 endurance racer, the M5’s hybrid system emphasises the brand’s commitment to sustainable performance. Equipped with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and multiple drive modes, including 4WD, 4WD Sport, and rear-wheel-drive 2WD, the M5 adapts seamlessly to road and track conditions, giving drivers total control and agility. For dynamic excitement, the Launch Control feature optimizes acceleration with ideal grip and power delivery.

Sculpted design and luxurious interiors

The BMW M5’s exterior is as powerful as its engineering, with M-specific design elements like a bold front bumper, muscular wheel arches, and side skirts that accentuate its athletic stance. Signature features such as the Iconic Glow illuminated M grille and M Carbon roof give it an unmistakable presence on the road.

Inside, the M5 offers an immersive experience. The new M leather steering wheel, multi-function seats, and BMW Curved Display with M-specific data elevate the driver’s connection with the vehicle. Premium materials like Merino leather, ambient lighting, and a four-zone climate control system provide a luxurious environment for passengers. Additionally, the Bowers & Wilkins Sound System and panoramic sunroof complete the M5’s luxurious yet performance-driven interior.

Future-forward technology and safety

The M5 is loaded with advanced driver-assistance systems for a secure driving experience, including Lane Departure Warning, Collision Warning, and Parking Assistant. Optional features like Driving Assistant Professional bring near-autonomous driving capabilities, ideal for long Saudi drives. Meanwhile, Parking Assistant Professional allows remote parking via smartphone — perfect for tight urban spaces.

The Kingdom-wide launch of the BMW M5 - an icon in performance and innovation - in the new showrooms highlights Mohamed Yousuf Naghi’s commitment to offering customers the latest in BMW technology and luxury. The Sulaimaniyah Showroom in Riyadh and the BMW Automall Showroom in Jeddah are not just places to display new models - they are immersive BMW hubs where customers can experience the brand's history, technology, and innovation up close.

With the new BMW M5, drivers in Saudi Arabia can now experience the ultimate in hybrid performance, wrapped in a legacy of engineering prowess and uncompromising design.