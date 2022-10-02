Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors (MYNM) was recently honored with the Regional Best Distributor, among all Hyundai distributors in the Middle East & Africa Region. The Award recognizes excellence demonstrated by the top performing Hyundai Distributors against multiple key performance indicators including strategies and plans for providing outstanding Sales and After Sales Services to Hyundai customers.

Sheikh Mohamed Yousuf Naghi received the award from Mr. Unsoo Kim, President Hyundai Motor India, Middle East & Africa Strategic Region, on the sidelines of the annual Convention in Morocco held by Hyundai for its distributors in the Middle East and Africa. The company, also received a special recognition award from Mr. Sean Seob Kim, Executive Vice President Global Operations Division, commemorating 30 years of Partnership with Hyundai.

On this occasion, Mr. Kim praised the efforts of all Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company employees and their continued dedication to promoting the company and meeting the increasing customer aspirations in the region. He added that Hyundai Motor congratulates its partner, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company, for its excellent efforts and strong results. The company's outstanding performance in the Saudi market and the Middle East remains significant, and we do look forward to further enhancing our objectives together.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohamed Yousuf Naghi said ‘It is an honor to receive the award of the Best Hyundai distributor in the Middle East and Africa on the occasion of our thirty years of partnership with Hyundai and I would like to thank our valued customers for their ongoing support and loyalty and our valued employees for their hard work and dedication

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Company is the largest Automotive Distributor for Hyundai in Saudi Arabia. The company has continuously strived to be the best Distributor in the region offering excellent sales, customer handling and innovative support service to its customers.

-Ends-