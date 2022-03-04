Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Mohalla means ‘my neighborhood’ or ‘my community’ in many cultures. The Indian restaurant pays homage to authentic style of cooking from different parts of India. You can expect flavorful and delicious Indian food from various states in India that is presented artfully. This three-year-old brand is now expanding.

The first international branch will open in The Esplanade, KSA. Atelier House Hospitality and its Mohalla brand are proud and delighted to be partnering with Unified Hospitality Company, who has a distinguished history in F&B in KSA with strength in the key cities and run a top class operation. Together they join the best of both the capabilities and believe in creating a fantastic client experience with Mohalla in Riyadh and beyond.

Mohalla, The Esplanade will cater to 2 levels of seating, offering both outdoors and inside. Guests will transform themselves and experience eclectic India through its design and characters. Mohalla Riyadh will showcase the same design elements, especially the famous hand painted street scene. The eyes will fall on earthy tones of furnishing as we want our open tandoor area and the bar to be the highlight. The open kitchen will allow our guests to interact and see behind the scenes actions just like the restaurants on the streets of India.

Mohalla Riyadh menu will offer the same dishes as Dubai, except for few special kebabs curated only for Riyadh. Some of the signature dishes include Raj Kachori, Avocado Papdi chaat, Keema Pao, Spicy Chili Chicken, Rayalaseema prawn curry, Tender Chicken Kebab, Raan Biryani and the famous Jalebi.

Mohalla launched in 2018: the concept and project were conceptualized and operated by Panchali Mahendra (MD, Atelier House Hospitality) and Head Chef Adwait Anatwar, owned by Ahmass Fakahany (CEO, Atelier House Hospitality and Altamarea Group) along with Emirati partners. Designed by Samar Zakhem.

Mohalla, The Esplanade is opening on 8th March 2022. Operating hours will be 12 Pm - 12 Am daily. Call for reservations and inquires 0557091122

-Ends-