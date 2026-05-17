Ras El Hekma, Egypt – Abu Dhabi-based Modon Holding and Montage Hotels & Resorts have announced Montage Ras El Hekma, which will introduce the first branded residences for purchase at Ras El Hekma on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast. This is the first Montage resort in Egypt – supporting the emerging city’s growth as a global hub for leisure, business and tourism.

Montage Ras El Hekma will feature 200 guestrooms and suites, in addition to 96 Montage Residences, and will offer a curated mix of wellness and leisure amenities, including beachfront swimmable lagoons, a Spa Montage with 13 treatment rooms, and six dining venues, alongside retail and family-oriented experiences. Designed as the experiential core of the wider community, the resort will also feature event spaces, expansive outdoor lawns and terraces, and a dedicated Owners’ Clubhouse that complements the private residential setting.

At the heart of the Ras El Hekma development, the resort will create a hospitality-led living environment, blending private ownership with Montage’s signature approach to intuitive, understated luxury and a fully serviced lifestyle defined by ease, privacy and discretion. With no future phases planned for this collection, the residences represent a rare and highly exclusive ownership opportunity within a layered coastal setting that brings together 2.25 kilometres of shoreline, rolling fairways, an integrated marina and world-class hospitality experiences.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said: “Montage Hotels & Resorts are renowned for serving affluent travellers and homeowners, delivering an elevated guest experience and a commitment to refined living while remaining authentic to their surroundings. This ethos aligns closely with Modon’s vision for Ras El Hekma, where we are creating a distinctive Mediterranean destination defined by quality, experience and long-term value.”

Montage Residences Ras El Hekma comprise of a private collection of 96 branded villas positioned in Wadi Yemm, Ras El Hekma’s first precinct, designed to maximise space, light, privacy and seamless indoor-outdoor living. The three- to six-bedroom villas are oriented towards the sea, reinforcing a strong connection to the surrounding land and natural environment, with select homes offering dual views across the Mediterranean and a championship golf course.

Montage Ras El Hekma marks the international ultra-luxury brand’s debut in the country and the start of a broader partnership between Modon and Montage, with potential for further collaboration across Modon’s destinations. New properties will add to Montage Hotels & Resorts’ existing portfolio of six ultra-luxury resorts and residences across the United States and Mexico, as well as additional properties planned in the Bahamas, Punta Mita, and Valle de Guadalupe.

Alan J. Fuerstman, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Montage International, said: “Bringing the Montage brand to Egypt with Modon is a truly exciting milestone in our global journey. Ras El Hekma is a remarkable destination, where rich heritage and thoughtful design come together in a way that is redefining luxury along the Mediterranean coast. We are honoured to collaborate with Modon to bring this vision to life and to build on their outstanding reputation for creating vibrant communities and delivering world-class sporting and lifestyle experiences.”

Montage Ras El Hekma forms part of the USD 35 billion Ras El Hekma masterplan, a 170.8 million square metre development transforming Egypt’s Northern Coast into a next-generation city expected to attract investment of USD 110 billion by 2045. The resort and residences will be set within Wadi Yemm, the first of Ras El Hekma’s 17 planned precincts to move into active delivery. As the city’s first fully integrated coastal community, it represents the opening chapter of the broader masterplan vision.

Wadi Yemm will also feature a series of cultural landmarks that will help shape the identity of the wider city, including the Ras El Hekma Lighthouse and an amphitheatre designed to host up to 10,000 guests across an annual programme of cultural and entertainment events.

Ras El Hekma is designed for seamless access by road, sea, and air, placing it within four hours’ flight time of nearly half the world’s population. The destination will include a new international airport integrated with high-speed rail networks, major highways, and marinas, alongside a dedicated cruise terminal.

Spanning 44 kilometres of Mediterranean coastline, Ras El Hekma will deliver a mix of leisure, hospitality and cultural offerings. At its core, the destination will feature a central business and financial district, supported by education, residential and mixed-use districts designed to sustain a vibrant year-round community.

Upon completion, Ras El Hekma is expected to contribute approximately USD 25 billion annually to Egypt’s GDP and create around 750,000 jobs, establishing it as one of the region’s largest urban development and investment projects.

For more information, prospective buyers can visit modon.com or call 800 MODON in the UAE, 7734 in Egypt, or +201122222734 for international enquiries.

For more information on Montage Ras El Hekma, please visit www.montage.com and follow @montagehotels and @montageraselhekma.

About Modon

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Modon is at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. From real estate to hospitality, asset and investment management, events, catering and tourism, and urban infrastructure, we are bringing cities to life through delivering long-term and sustainable value.

For further information, please contact press@modon.com, visit www.modon.com or follow:

About Montage Hotels & Resorts

Montage Hotels & Resorts is the ultra-luxury hospitality management company founded by Alan J. Fuerstman. Designed to serve the affluent and discerning traveler and homeowner, the company features an artistic collection of distinctive hotels, resorts, and residences. Each Montage property offers comfortable elegance, a unique sense of place and spirit, impeccable hospitality and memorable culinary, spa and lifestyle experiences. The portfolio of hotels, resorts and residences includes: Montage Laguna Beach, Montage Deer Valley, Montage Palmetto Bluff, Montage Los Cabos, Montage Healdsburg, and Montage Big Sky. Future destinations include Montage Cay, Montage Punta Mita, Montage Valle de Guadalupe and Montage Ras El Hekma. Montage Hotels & Resorts is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For more information, follow @montagehotels or visit www.montage.com.