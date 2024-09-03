M.O. Group for Food Industries is participating for the first time in the WorldFood Istanbul exhibition, taking place from September 3 to 6. This participation aligns with the company’s strategy to expand and enter new markets.

Expanding Exports and Targeting New Markets

Hamdi Al-Abraq, Chairman of M.O. Group for Food Industries, stated that the company’s involvement in the WorldFood Istanbul exhibition aims to enhance its exports and broaden its customer base in African and European markets. The exhibition presents a significant opportunity to connect with leading producers and agents in the global food industry.

Increasing Production Capacity and Expanding Product Lines

Al-Abraq explained that the company, which specializes in sugar-based confectionery such as bonbons, lollipops, chocolates, and gum, plans to add new production lines for biscuits and chocolates. He also noted that the company’s exports of confectionery and chocolates increased by 80% in 2023, reaching $8 million.

Future Plans for Export Growth

M.O. Group is planning to increase its exports to exceed 50% of its total production by next year, in line with its strategy to expand into European and American markets.

Egypt’s Participation in the Exhibition

For the third consecutive year, Egypt is participating in WorldFood Istanbul with a pavilion showcasing a variety of companies offering products such as confectionery, chocolates, juices, dates, tahini, halva, jams, tomato sauce, tomato paste, yeast, pasta, flour products, snacks, frozen vegetables and fruits, canned goods, dairy products, and frozen potatoes.

Significance of WorldFood Istanbul

WorldFood Istanbul is Turkey’s leading international exhibition for the food and beverage industry. The event provides participating companies with the opportunity to directly connect with importers, retail chain representatives, and wholesalers interested in purchasing food products from around the world. The exhibition also organizes the largest buyer delegation program alongside its activities, fostering global business connections.