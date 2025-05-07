Dubai, UAE: KASCO Developments, the real estate arm of the KASCO Group, in partnership with Evolutions, a leading real estate intelligence hub, has announced both VAL and VOLNA in Al Jaddaf Waterfront have sold out. This exceptional achievement underscores KASCO’s commitment to delivering highly desirable residential projects and Evolutions’ expertise in driving successful sales strategies.

VAL and VOLNA, both situated in the prime Al Jaddaf Waterfront, have garnered significant attention from investors and homebuyers alike.

VAL offers an exclusive selection of 121 waterfront residences within a sophisticated B+G+3P+13-floor structure, featuring studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with sizes reaching up to 1,694 square feet. The project boasts sweeping views of the Creek and a strategic location, just 5 minutes from Dubai Festival City Mall, 8 minutes from DXB International Airport, and 10 minutes from Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. Amenities include a fully equipped gym, swimming pool, yoga area, and sauna, delivering a lifestyle of elevated wellness. The project is scheduled for handover in Q4 2026.

VOLNA, a distinct 11-storey residential development comprising 65 thoughtfully designed homes, builds on the success of VAL by offering a refined approach to modern living. Residences range from studios to three-bedroom apartments extending up to 3,407 sqft. The project features amenities such as a gym, swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna, coworking lounge, and sunbathing area. With construction already underway, VOLNA is set for handover in Q2 2026, and brings a fresh perspective on contemporary living, blending functionality with refined aesthetics.

Issa Abdul Rahman, CEO of KASCO Developments, said, “The sell-out of both VAL and VOLNA in Al Jaddaf Waterfront is a testament to the strong demand for high-quality waterfront living in Dubai. KASCO Developments is proud to contribute to the city’s dynamic real estate sector by delivering projects that resonate with the needs and aspirations of modern residents and investors.”

Adham Younis, CEO of Evolutions, added, “Evolutions is proud to have driven the successful sell-out of VAL and VOLNA, two standout residential projects that have redefined living standards in Al Jaddaf Waterfront. The quick sell-out highlights not just our in-depth knowledge of Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape, but also our strategic approach to sales and our keen understanding of investor priorities. By aligning exceptional design and prime location with strong long-term value, we’ve been able to deliver results that resonate with both end users and investors alike.”

KASCO Developments continues to shape Dubai’s residential landscape, with a goal to deliver 1 million square feet of new homes by the end of 2025.

About KASCO Group and KASCO Developments

Founded in 1986, KASCO Group is a family-owned enterprise with a diversified portfolio spanning multiple sectors, primarily within the UAE. Its core activities include oil and gas trading, shipping and marine services, transportation and logistics, and real estate development.

KASCO Developments, a subsidiary of KASCO Group, is dedicated to creating vibrant communities and enhancing lifestyles. With a focus on quality and meticulous attention to detail, the company is committed to developing projects that prioritise well-being, both mentally and physically.

About Evolutions

Evolutions is the first-of-its-kind real estate intelligence hub in Dubai that combines a concept store of exclusive developments, a 360-degree consultancy that specializes in the entire real estate lifecycle, and a global network of industry experts to facilitate connections with major industry players. The company serves as a bridge connecting all stakeholders, including developers, investors, brokers, and end-users. It actively supports the interests of every stakeholder, working towards creating, developing, and delivering valuable assets.