Dubai: MMI, Sirocco, Emirates Leisure Retail (ELR) and Premier Inn – all part of the Emirates Group - have announced a group partnership with Arabian Radio Network’s (ARN) Dubai Eye 103.8. The largest-ever group collaboration follows a unified approach and highlights the group’s retail and hotel offerings throughout the UAE – with sports entertainment as the common pillar.

The partnership with ARN Dubai Eye 103.8 will run for eight months with live coverage of the popular show ‘Dubai Eye’s Extra Time at the Weekend’ at Mr Toad’s Pub & Kitchen until June 2024 and will cover the global, regional and local winter sports calendar with brand activations, live broadcasts and group-wide radio advertising.

Emirates Dubai 7s

On Saturday 2 December, an exciting activation for all brands will take place at Emirates Dubai 7s, the region’s largest sports and entertainment festival. The all-new Star Bottle Tavern – a vibrant music stage and hang-out spot – will have everyone dancing and singing along and bring the festival to life.

ARN will also be broadcasting a radio show from the VIP area at the sports stadium featuring group representatives as well as international rugby players from the 100 World Legends along the likes of Frank Bunce (New Zealand), Serge Betsen (France) and Todd Clever (USA).

Live broadcasts

Mr Toad’s Pub & Kitchen, a popular community pub amongst sports fans at Premier Inn Hotels, will host ‘Dubai Eye’s Extra Time at the Weekend’ with live broadcasts every Saturday from 4pm to 7pm at a different Mr Toad’s each month.

Taking place this Saturday 25 November at Mr Toad’s Premier Inn Al Jaddaf, the weekly events include live coverage from top UAE sports presenters, including Chris McHardy, Tom Urquhart and Robbie Greenfield, as well as appearances from sports guests and personalities.

Tyrone Reid, Group Chief Executive Officer, Emirates Leisure Retail and MMI, said: “We are delighted to host the team from ‘Dubai Eye’s Extra Time at the Weekend’ at Mr. Toads. Mr. Toad’s is famous for its diverse food and drink offering in a lively atmosphere, live sports viewing and appearances from sporting legends. It’s the perfect place for ‘Dubai Eye’s Extra Time at the Weekend’. This partnership is a natural fit for us and highlights our commitment to continually enhancing our guests’ experiences and engaging with local sports enthusiasts within our community.”

Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn Middle East, added: “Premier Inn is proud to be part of the group partnership with ARN Dubai Eye and for the opportunity to promote our great brands together. We are the region’s leading destination for sports and leisure related travel and entertainment, so hosting a live radio show at Mr Toad’s - dedicated to all things sports - is a perfect fit. We look forward to working together with all our partners and making this collaboration a great success.”

For more information, please visit Emirates Group.

Media contact:

Sabrina Schouw

sabrina.schouw@mena.premierinn.com