Missafir, Turkey's first and largest home accommodation brand, brings home management to smartphones with its new mobile application, Missafir Owner, designed for its homeowners. Thanks to the Owner mobile application, Missafir homeowners can access all details about their homes in real-time and instantly from their smartphones.

Through the application, owners can track the income and expenses of their properties, view reservation information, and manage their calendars. Additionally, they can receive instant notifications about important updates, such as maintenance or cleaning services on their properties.

Mehmet Yüksel, CEO of Missafir, stated, "Our hosts in the short-term accommodation sector expect a detailed and transparent information process as well as easy access and time-saving. We designed Missafir Owner in line with these expectations. With our application, our property owners can monitor developments related to their properties anywhere in the world. As Missafir, we will continue sharing innovations to ensure our property owners and guests have a flawless experience by continuing our technological investments."

A Closer Look at Missafir Owner Application

Missafir Owner is designed with an easy-to-understand and user-friendly interface. The application consists of four main screens:

Overview: This section provides a general summary of all information related to the properties. Users can switch between properties with a single step. Net income, gross income, average daily rental rate, and occupancy rate information are presented here with charts.

Properties: This section contains detailed information about the properties. Users can select a property associated with their account to examine its details.

Reports: In this section, users can view annual reports. It displays how much the property earned last year, the number of reserved days, and the monthly income distribution.

Expenses: This section provides a detailed breakdown of the costs related to the property.

Missafir Head of Technology Mesut Cilingir made the following statements:

Missafir Owner is the result of meticulous and detailed work. In this project, where we prioritize user experience, we aimed for our homeowners to access the data about their homes on different platforms in the fastest time possible. Our homeowners, for whom we provide digital visibility on 50+ platforms, could access information about their homes from the desktop. With Missafir Owner, we have enhanced and brought this service to mobile."

Missafir, which offers technological solutions to hosts and guests in home accommodation, currently serves in more than 100 popular locations in 4 countries. You can review the services offered by Missafir by visiting their website:

-Ends-

https://www.missafir.com/