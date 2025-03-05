Five-day event to feature over 120 local and international brands showcasing fashion, homeware, high-end jewellery, and art

Pop-up will host exclusive themed collections and a vibrant programme of entertainment, workshops, and curated culinary experiences

Mirbad, known for its creatively themed events, is set to captivate attendees by celebrating nostalgic Egyptian cinema, blending tradition with contemporary creativity

The long-established platform fosters local talent while attracting renowned international brands to Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi – The much-anticipated Mirbad pop-up is set to return for its 18th edition from 6th – 10th March 2025 at Abu Dhabi’s Manarat Al Saadiyat. This year, the homegrown concept celebrates Egyptian nostalgia under the theme ‘Mirbad: The Night and its Stars,’ reviving the charm of a historical souq with a modern twist.

Mirbad brings creatives, designers, and entrepreneurs together while providing a unique platform for both homegrown and international brands to showcase their products and engage directly with the Abu Dhabi community. Held in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the bi-annual pop-up event supports local talent and drives economic growth while attracting more visitors with every edition.

This unique event will showcase over 120 carefully curated local and international brands, including R'A signature, Euphoria, L’Posh Abayas, Oud Al Khoori, Mazrouie, Maveroc, Glem, and Thahab Lawal, alongside international names such as Yass and Yass, Flabelus, Shresht, and L'Atelier Nawbar.

Visitors can enjoy live entertainment from a traditional oud player, interactive candle-making, crochet and bracelet making workshops, and unique experiences such as henna artistry and an oud perfume masterclass. The ‘Mirbad Cinema’ will offer an immersive experience for film lovers, showcasing vintage movie clips and an innovative Oum Kalthoom hologram performance. A curated selection of food and beverage vendors will also offer delightful Ramadan treats.

As part of its commitment to giving back, Mirbad continues its philanthropic efforts, having raised over AED 1 million for charitable causes. This year, proceeds will support the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and the SEDRA Foundation, both dedicated to impactful humanitarian and empowerment initiatives across the UAE.

Mirbad will be open daily from 9 PM – 2 AM, providing a vibrant setting for visitors to embrace the spirit of Ramadan through fashion, culture, and community.

To learn more visit https://www.instagram.com/by.mirbad/

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO)

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on supporting tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact.

About Mirbad

Founded in 2011 by Abu Dhabi locals, Mirbad is a curated pop-up event that has established itself as a highlight of the UAE community’s social calendar. With the aim to revive the historical Souq with a modern concept, it is a means for entrepreneurs to boost brand awareness and reach new customers. Local and international brands attend the event to showcase their products including a wide range of clothing, perfume, high end jewellery, homewares and food – with many items limited edition, drawing inspiration from the event theme. Mirbad works with charities in the UAE to introduce a culture of conscious commerce and build the spirit of giving amongst UAE youth. Past events have successfully raised more than AED 1 million for charity.

