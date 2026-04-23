Miran Hills Real Estate, a premier UAE-based developer, has announced the acquisition of one of the most prestigious land plots within the Ras El Hekma Urban Development Company. The site will be developed in partnership with Palm Hills, Egypt’s leading developer of luxury integrated communities.



This strategic collaboration underscores the deepening economic ties between Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, fostering investment opportunities and serving as an extension of the landmark bilateral agreement aimed at bolstering joint investment ventures.



This partnership represents the first joint development model within Ras El Hekma. It synergizes Miran Hills’ vision for sophisticated coastal experiences with Palm Hills’ extensive expertise in creating integrated, multi-use communities—a legacy built on a long history of successful projects across the North Coast.



By joining this venture, Palm Hills becomes the first Egyptian developer to enter the Ras El Hekma projects following the historic "Ras El Hekma Deal." This move solidifies the company’s presence in one of the region’s fastest-growing investment hubs and reinforces its competitive leadership in the real estate market.



The project is set to be a transformative addition to the Mediterranean landscape, featuring:

Total Area: 5.65 million square meters.

Beachfront:Over 4.8 kilometers of pristine coastline.

Sales Target: Palm Hills estimates target sales in the area to reach approximately EGP 750 billion.

The scale of the project reflects robust market growth and surging confidence in Ras El Hekma as a primary investment destination. This high demand highlights the area's strategic importance within the Egyptian real estate sector.