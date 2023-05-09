Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences has leveraged ChatGPT through Azure OpenAI Service to provide enhanced customer experiences, with over 1,700 operations successfully completed within a week

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences based in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Microsoft, announced today the launch of its generative AI customer-facing service leveraging ChatGPT through Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service to provide personalized guidance and information to customers visiting Yas Island’s theme parks and experiences. With over 1,700 operations completed successfully within a week, ChatGPT is being used to augment the capabilities of chatbots for customer services for the first time, not only across various industries in the UAE, but also within the wider region’s tourism and entertainment sector.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said: "We are proud to be pioneering the introduction of ChatGPT through Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service within the tourism and entertainment sector. We champion innovation at every step and believe that digital transformation is key to creating more compelling and personalized visitor propositions. Our collaboration with Microsoft is a testament to our relentless pursuit of delivering unique and memorable experiences to guests of all ages and nationalities, further positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure."

Miral has long been working with Microsoft, having used the company's intelligent cloud and data services for its existing guest experience platform and operations. As part of its ambition to be a customer-centric, progressive and efficient organisation, Miral plans to use Azure OpenAI Service and ChatGPT to enable customers to plan their day at any of the theme parks, providing a more seamless customer experience.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Miral to enhance its customer experience through the use of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.” Said Naim Yazbeck, General Manager, Microsoft UAE. “With the help of Azure OpenAI Service and ChatGPT, Miral can better engage with their customers, providing them with a personalized and seamless experience. We are proud to support Miral in their quest to deliver exceptional experiences to their customers."

The collaboration between Miral and Microsoft sets the benchmark for customer engagement and AI-driven customer service not only in the UAE but across the region, highlighting the increasing importance of incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning across industries to enhance customer experience. By utilizing cutting-edge technology, businesses like Miral can deliver exceptional experiences, ultimately driving customer satisfaction and loyalty.