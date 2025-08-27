Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Miral Experiences is proud to announce the extension of a partnership with Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages Company (CCABC), the bottlers for The Coca-Cola Company in the UAE, through an exclusive three-year agreement in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Coca-Cola is now the official partner for Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, adding to the existing exclusivity across Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Guests at these attractions can now enjoy their favorite beverages from the brand’s iconic range, including Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta and Schweppes, for a refreshing experience during every visit.

Julien Kauffman, CEO, Miral Experiences said: “This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to enriching every guest’s experience with memorable moments and world-class offerings. We are delighted to partner with Coca-Cola Ah Ahlia Beverages Company and look forward to creating refreshing new experiences together.”

In addition to Coca-Cola’s extensive beverage portfolio, Miral Experiences and Coca-Cola will develop engaging and rewarding national retail promotions in the UAE.

Banu Karakullukcu, CEO, Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages Company said: "Our partnership with Miral Experiences is key to connecting with audiences and enhancing the destinations that define the UAE’s global appeal. Extending our collaboration means we can bring Coca-Cola’s iconic range to millions of visitors to Miral attractions each year. This renewed agreement reflects our commitment to the UAE, where we continue to deliver uplifting and refreshing moments for residents and tourists alike."

This marks a deeper collaboration between two partners with a shared passion for creating unforgettable experiences by inspiring joy and connection.

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi; Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi; SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi; teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, the expansion of Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and a Disney Theme Park Resort.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae

About Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages

Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages Company (CCABC) are the bottlers for The Coca-Cola Company in the UAE. For over 30 years CCABC is offering over 9 brands and has a wide portfolio of drinks to including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Energy drinks and other flavors.

About Coca-Cola Middle East

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories.

Coca-Cola Middle East operation spans across 12 markets including GCC countries, Iraq, Yemen and the Levant. With 23 bottling plants across the region, our portfolio includes nearly 20 sparkling soft drink brands including Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Thums Up, QJ, Canada Dry and Schweppes; our hydration and juice brands include Arwa, Crystal, Al Waha, Dasani minera, Safia, Minute Maid, Cappy, Fuze Tea and glaceau smartwater.

Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference and we’re constantly transforming our portfolio to bring innovative new products with something for everyone. We also seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through our sustainability initiatives - from water replenishment to waste management, recycling to women empowerment initiatives while we continue to create a rewarding ecosystem for our employees, partners, consumers and customers.

For more information, visit us at Coca-Cola Middle East