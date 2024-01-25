Abu Dhabi, UAE: Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has marked significant progress across its ongoing sustainability commitments, with an aim to accelerate positive transformation across the leisure, entertainment, and tourism industry. Miral’s initiatives closely align with various national strategies for sustainability, such as achieving Net Zero by 2050, delivering on the outcomes of the recent 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), and advancing the UAE Union Aspiration for sustainability.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO, Miral, commented: “Sustainability remains an integral part of Miral’s vision to transform the leisure, entertainment, and tourism sector. Guided by the UAE’s vision to transition to a more sustainable, low-carbon economy, our continued commitment to combat climate change is testament to our efforts in creating a sustainable future for the next generation. Together with our partners, we will continue to become a more socially responsible organisation that significantly strengthens Abu Dhabi’s sustainability and eco-tourism ambitions and accelerates the Emirate’s long-term economic growth.”

Miral’s commitment to sustainability is anchored in its pursuit to minimise its environmental footprint by harnessing efficient, innovative, and sustainable systems across its world-class destinations and developments. This is complemented by Miral’s robust Group Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Strategy, aimed at creating positive impact across society and the environment. Over the next two years, this framework will drive more than 80 economic, social and environment initiatives, with the overarching goals of achieving long-term sustainable development across the business and all the Group’s subsidiaries.

A prime example is the Etihad Arena, which was awarded the Sustainable Building Design of the Year accolade at the MENA Green Buildings Awards in 2018. Sustainable design and high-efficiency energy recovery systems enable this first-of-its-kind venue to significantly mitigate carbon emissions, including 50 percent reduction in annual solar heat gain compared to global industry baselines. The Arena’s chiller systems and water fixtures further contribute to more than 20 percent in savings across energy and water consumption.

Marking another important step in Miral’s sustainability commitment is a series of green energy projects across its experiences, implemented in partnership with Emerge, a joint venture between the UAE’s Masdar and France’s EDF. Most recently, a 524-kilowatt peak (kWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) project was announced on Yas Bay Waterfront, with 920 solar modules designed to offset 450 tonnes of annual CO2 emissions at the destination. Earlier this year, Miral inaugurated Abu Dhabi’s largest solar rooftop project at Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, incorporating approximately 16,000 solar modules, producing nearly 40 percent of its annual energy demand with a 7-megawatt peak (MWp) capacity. The frameworks follow a similar agreement between Miral and Emerge to deploy on-site solar energy systems at SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with a capacity of 8.4 megawatts (MW). In parallel, nearly 150 rooftop solar panels significantly reduce energy consumption across Miral’s three hotels, Hilton Abu Dhabi, Yas Island and WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton.

Wider efforts to advance marine conservation, research, and rescue are well underway at the Yas SeaWorld® Research & Rescue Center, in addition to championing wildlife protection and environmental responsibility through public awareness and educational initiatives. A testament to this is the Center’s partnership with the Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi (EAD) to continue response, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts and ensure the safe return of marine animals to their natural habitat, while enhancing public education through capacity building and outreach programmes. Reflecting its commitment to marine science research and to help achieve a sustainable ecosystem, the Center also partnered with New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) to investigate the impacts of extreme conditions in the Gulf on local fish species and understand the effects of temperature and salinity extremes on coral bleaching.

Miral’s sustainability drive extends to its three hotels on Yas Island. In addition to more than 45 electric car chargers for guests, the hotels are committed to minimising single-use plastic bottles, reducing food waste, and implementing energy-efficient lighting and air conditioning systems. Innovative technologies, such as air-to-water generators, produce more than 148,200 litres of pure, drinkable water for guests per day across all three hotels – equivalent to almost 302,400 plastic water bottles. Additional water conservation and harvesting measures contribute to substantial annual savings in water consumption, exceeding 1,200,000 litres between all properties. In addition, nearly 150 solar collectors for hot water systems ensure collective monthly savings of 72,000 kWh in energy consumption.

As Miral looks to the future, its steadfast pursuit of a low-carbon economy underscores its role as a key contributor to Abu Dhabi’s sustainability and eco-tourism aspirations, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable legacy.

About Miral

Miral Group is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realization of the Emirate’s tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral’s portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE’s largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and a Harry Potter themed land within Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi.

Miral Group encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

