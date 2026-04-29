Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment sector and the emirate’s economic diversification, unveiled its inaugural youth talent discovery and development programme, ‘Nabra by Miral’. Developed in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s Mawhibaty programme, a flagship initiative dedicated to nurturing and advancing artistic talent among K–12 students across the emirate, alongside Live Nation Middle East, Four Notes Music Training Center LLC, and Aspire Consulting International, the new initiative falls under the arts and culture pillar of Miral’s Group CSR Strategy.

‘Nabra by Miral’ provides an inclusive platform for talented young singers aged 11 - 19 years old to be discovered, nurtured and celebrated through a holistic journey guided by professional artists and educators. Led by renowned Serbian soprano and music educator Marija Todić, the programme aims to foster creative expression, build confidence, and provide a comprehensive skill development pathway across three distinct phases from initial talent scouting to public performance.

Taghrid Alsaeed, Executive Director of Marketing, Communications & Events at Miral, said, “‘Nabra by Miral’ offers an exciting opportunity for young musical talents to unlock their potential and showcase their passion live on stage. Through expert coaching and mentorship, the programme aims to provide crucial tools for both artistic and personal development. This initiative is a testament to the power of collaboration and our collective commitment to empowering youth, strengthening community ties, and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s position as a vibrant hub for creative talents.”

The programme will begin with four dedicated audition days at Atheer located at Miral HQ on Yas Island, where aspiring singers will be invited to perform two-minute singing auditions on May 14, 15, 18, and 20.

Following the auditions, 25 selected participants will advance into a structured training and development phase that combines technical vocal coaching with confidence-building, mentorship, and life skills development, supporting both artistic and personal growth at the Four Notes Music Training Center on Saadiyat Island. Featuring 15 performance-based sessions, successful participants will undergo a combination of singing classes alongside dedicated dance, drama and character-building workshops that will help them develop confidence, teamwork, resilience, and communication skills.

The programme culminates in the high-energy ‘Nabra by Miral Celebration’, where the talented singers will take the spotlight and perform for a live audience. Categorised into two age groups (11 – 14 and 15 – 19), each performer will present a song they have perfected during their training to a panel of judges made up of industry experts, the students' vocal coach and musical specialists. The panel will evaluate each performance before choosing two winners from each age group.

‘Nabra by Miral’ aims to provide a sustainable platform to nurture talent and growth within the youth in Abu Dhabi’s thriving creative community. It demonstrates Miral’s continued efforts to develop meaningful initiatives and programmes ensuring opportunities are accessible while reinforcing the role of arts and culture as a key driver of community engagement and sustainable social impact.

For more information and to register for ‘Nabra by Miral,’ please click on this link.

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development and destination management of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (now includes 70+ rides and experiences following its expansion); Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, and a Disney Theme Park Resort.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae