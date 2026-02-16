King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Saudi Arabia: Rixos Murjana officially opened in King Abdullah Economic City, enabled by the Tourism Development Fund (TDF) -the national enabler of Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector- the project’s financier and investor, in partnership with Emaar Economic City -the master developer of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC)- as an investor in the project, and FTG company the project’s developer. The resort welcomes visitors from within Saudi Arabia and abroad, standing as the largest Ultra All-Inclusive resort in Saudi Arabia and a new flagship destination that enhances the diversity and quality of tourism experiences. The opening ceremony took place under the patronage and in the presence of His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of the Tourism Development Fund, with the attendance of Mr. Qusai Al-Fakhri, Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Development Fund, and Mr. Fettah Tamince, Chairman of the Board of Rixos Hotels.

Designed as an ideal destination for families and leisure seekers, Rixos Murjana offers a harmonious blend of vibrant energy and serene moments along the King Abdullah Economic City. The resort features 488 rooms and suites, many with sea views, alongside 33 villas, supported by a diverse range of hospitality, leisure, wellness facilities, full fitness center, sports complex expansion, and meeting & conference facilities. Beyond its integrated facilities, the resort will generate 250 job opportunities for Saudis, underscoring the project’s broader developmental contribution.

On this occasion, H.E. Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of the Tourism Development Fund, stated: “The opening of Rixos Murjana marks an important milestone in the development of high-quality tourism destinations across Saudi Arabia. It reflects the readiness of major tourism projects to move into full operations and welcome visitors from within the Kingdom and around the world. This project also embodies the role of the Tourism Development Fund in transforming investments into tangible destinations that enhance quality of life, expand tourism choices for families, and contribute to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Commenting on the opening, Mr. Qusai Al-Fakhri, Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Development Fund, said: “Rixos Murjana embodies the Fund’s vision to empower the private sector and attract foreign direct investment, and represents a qualitative step in developing exceptional tourism destinations along the King Abdullah Economic City. The project reflects the strength of national and international partnerships in delivering developments that elevate hospitality standards and enrich guest experiences, contributing to enhanced tourism quality and reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a global destination for all-inclusive hospitality. Today, we move forward with confidence in developing world-class destinations that reflect the Kingdom’s leadership in the tourism sector.”

Paradise Beyond Compare

Rixos Murjana has been designed to meet the needs of diverse guests through a fully integrated all-inclusive experience that combines personalised service with meticulous attention to detail, in line with the highest global standards that defines Rixos.

The resort’s interiors draw inspiration from Hijazi coastal architecture, reimagined through a contemporary and sustainable lens that blends authenticity with innovation. Guests seeking elevated privacy can opt for Club Privé by Rixos, an ultra-exclusive villa which offers an exclusive residential experience with butler services, in addition to overwater villas, while elegantly appointed rooms and suites overlook landscaped gardens. The resort’s private Club House and Beach Club are exclusive facilities reserved solely for Club Privé by Rixos guests.

Limitless Relaxation

Rixos Murjana provides an immersive retreat for guests seeking relaxation and tranquility. The resort features the longest swimming pools in the Middle East, with a length of 111 meters, complemented by Solara Beach club, offering an inviting setting to unwind throughout the day.

The award-winning Anjana Spa delivers wellness experiences inspired by global traditions, featuring 12 treatment rooms for men and women, steam and saunas services, and exclusive couple’s suites, designed to restore balance and inner harmony.

On the culinary front, the resort offers a diverse selection of international restaurants and cafés catering to a wide range of tastes. Signature venues include Terra Mare, inspired by flavors from around the world; Alâ Aksam steakhouse which serves premium cuts; Piazzetta Italiana, celebrating rustic Italian cuisine; MykOrini, specialising in Middle Eastern dishes; and People’s Restaurant, offering global dining. Godiva Café adds a refined touch with its signature Belgian chocolate creations, expertly brewed coffees, and live musical performances.

Commenting on the opening, Mr. Fettah Tamince, Chairman of Rixos Hotels, said, “The opening of Rixos Murjana marks a defining milestone for Rixos Hotels in Saudi Arabia and reflects our continued confidence in Saudi vision 2030 for tourism. As the largest all-inclusive destination in the country, Rixos Murjana brings together scale, innovation, and elevated guest experiences from overwater villas and world-class leisure facilities to family-focused entertainment, setting a new benchmark for Ultra all-inclusive hospitality in King Abdullah Economic City.”

A Destination within a Destination

Rixos Murjana is a comprehensive family destination, anchored by Murjana Waterpark, the first fully integrated hotel waterpark in Saudi Arabia, featuring 11 water attractions, including Emerald Drop, Wave Pool Lagoon, and Murjana River Adventure pool, alongside dedicated splash zones and family dining at Seafarer’s Catch.

The resort also hosts Rixy Kids Club and a dedicated Teens Club, both fully supervised and offering daily activities, creative workshops, and indoor and outdoor play areas. For adults, the resort provides extensive fitness facilities, including Exclusive Sports Club, expert-led classes such as CrossFit, yoga, and TRX, as well as fully equipped gyms for men and women.

Rixos Marjana Resort offers a distinctive ultra-all-inclusive experience, that transforms every stay into a personal and memorable journey. With its serenity setting in King Abdullah Economic City, carefully curated amenities, and diverse dining experiences, the resort transforms every stay into a personalized and unforgettable memory.

Tourism Development Fund (TDF)

The Tourism Development Fund (TDF) is Saudi Arabia’s national enabler of the tourism sector, going beyond financing to drive high-impact investments and enhance the competitiveness of the Saudi’s tourism destinations.

TDF enables entrepreneurs and tourism businesses with tailored financial solutions and non-financial support programs while attracting local and international investors to develop landmark tourism projects.

With a vision to create a dynamic and attractive investment environment, TDF fosters strategic partnerships, supports economic diversification, enriches visitor experiences, and strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading global tourism destination. Committed to advancing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Tourism Strategy, TDF remains a trusted partner, working closely with investors and key stakeholders across the sector.

For media inquiries, please contact TDF Corporate Communication team: cc@TDF.gov.sa