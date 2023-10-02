DUBAI, UAE – Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, has announced its presence at GITEX GLOBAL 2023 taking place in October. The company’s participation will be centered around the theme of ‘Emerging Technologies’ with the aim of supporting business partners to access NextGen technology.

Mr. Philippe Jarre, President, Mindware Group says, “Our commitment lies in remaining at the forefront of technological advancement and innovation. Our participation in GITEX GLOBAL presents a great opportunity for us to exhibit our most recent offerings and services, as well as to establish connections with fellow industry leaders, potential partners, and clients. This exhibition provides us the opportunity to showcase our value proposition to a broader audience, facilitating the acquisition of new clients and the expansion of our business. We have some exciting updates that we will be unveiling during GITEX.”

“Additionally, we are fortunate to have exceptional support from our vendors, with over 20 vendors showcasing their latest products and solutions at our booth. Each year, we strive to introduce something captivating, and this year will be no different,” he continues.

Mindware is embracing a unified approach to support its partners and ecosystem through its consulting services. As the role of IT distributors continues to evolve, the company recognizes the importance of digital transformation in driving industry growth. To meet the changing demands of businesses, Mindware is committed to offering a comprehensive range of digital solutions to streamline operations, improve customer experience, and gain a competitive advantage. This includes the Mindware Cloud marketplace, automation tools, supply chain capabilities, and as-a-service education portals, all aimed at enabling and empowering partners. These solutions and services will all be showcased at GITEX.

Mindware is also excited about bringing to GITEX its wide range of technology solutions in emerging areas like AI, IoT, DevOps, and security. By offering support and expertise in these technologies, the company enables its customers to stay ahead of the curve and achieve their business goals.

“Participating in GITEX holds paramount significance for our company in engaging with the Middle East's technology sector. This dynamic platform not only catalyses our expansion and outreach efforts but also strategically situates us as pioneers within the region's technology landscape. Our presence underscores our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and creating a lasting impact in this vital market,” concludes Mr. Jarre.

This year, in addition to its stand D1 in Hall 2, Mindware has also secured additional booth, strategically positioned directly across from the company’s main booth. This arrangement aims to enhance networking opportunities with valued partners and vendors.

