DUBAI, UAE – Mindware has announced its latest partnership in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) with Genesys®, a global cloud leader in experience orchestration, through a Master Value Added Distribution agreement. The agreement will see Mindware promote and distribute the vendor’s world-class customer experience technologies through its expansive ecosystem of reseller partners. These solutions will enable regional organizations to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service vertical, while drastically improving employee productivity and engagement.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Nicholas Argyrides, General Manager - Gulf at Mindware commented: “In today’s hyper-competitive business world, customer and employee loyalties are witnessing a decline. Organizations aspiring to succeed must deliver memorable experiences and drive deeper relationships with customers and employees, that ultimately lead to desirable business outcomes. When a technology is able to enhance a positive experience with customers, this inspires loyalty and repeated business. The same is true for employees who are empowered, motivated and engaged. High job satisfaction drives them to deliver better customer care.”

“Genesys is leading innovation in customer experience transformation. The company was named a leader for the eighth year in a row in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS). Its technology ensures that at every engagement level, customers are identified, understood, valued and cared for. In the workplace, employees are given the right tools and resources to support such varied customer interactions. With our continued focus on collaborating with market-leading technology vendors and our passion for technologies accelerating digital transformation, we see Genesys as an invaluable addition to our solutions portfolio.”

Genesys Cloud CX helps organizations offer frictionless and connected customer and employee experiences. As a modern, API-first experience orchestration platform, Genesys Cloud CX enables organizations to coordinate every interaction and touchpoint through a full suite of omnichannel options, built-in employee experience, turnkey AI and end-to-end journey optimization.

“Mindware is one of the most reputable distribution partners in the region, and we look forward to helping businesses across the Middle East and Africa deliver people-centred customer experiences together,” said Marianne Calder, VP of Partner Sales, EMEA at Genesys.

In the Middle East and Africa, Genesys's main value proposition is its ability to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of customer experience solutions that can be tailored to the specific needs of regional businesses. Some of the key features that make the company’s solutions attractive to regional customers include:

Multilingual support: Support for a wide range of languages, which is important in a region where there are many different languages spoken.

Cloud-based or hybrid deployment: Deployment options in the cloud can be more cost-effective and easier to manage than on-premise solutions.

Flexibility: Solutions are flexible and can be easily integrated with other systems, allowing businesses to build a solution that meets their specific needs.

Local regional support: In-region support teams and partners in the Middle East and Africa provide faster and more efficient support to local customers.

Regional experience: Long history of working with customers in Middle East and Africa. This experience gives Genesys a deep understanding of the unique requirements and challenges of doing business in the region.

On May 4th, the two companies will be hosting a webinar entitled ‘Genesys & Mindware Partnership: Empowering Partners for Success’. Persons interested in attending can register here.

