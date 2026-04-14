Lenovo opened its regional headquarters for the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa in Riyadh on Sunday, marking a significant step in the Kingdom’s efforts to strengthen its position as a regional hub for global companies in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The headquarters was opened by Minister of Investment Fahad Al-Saif.

Al-Saif stated that Lenovo’s decision to establish its regional headquarters in the Kingdom reflects the strength of the Saudi economy, the attractiveness of its investment environment, and the pace of its economic transformation.

He noted that the move highlights the success of the regional headquarters programme in attracting leading global companies and enabling them to manage and expand their operations from Saudi Arabia.

He added that Lenovo’s investments in Saudi Arabia include developing research and development programmes, enhancing local skills, and establishing a manufacturing platform with an annual production capacity of approximately eight million units, contributing to the creation of high-quality jobs and supporting the localization of technology and industry.

Al-Saif emphasised that such partnerships with global companies strengthen the Kingdom’s position in global technology value chains, support the growth of national industry, accelerate knowledge transfer and human capital development, and provide a platform for international firms to expand and innovate in one of the region’s fastest-growing markets.

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