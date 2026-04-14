Arab Finance: The Egyptian Space Agency announced the successful launch of the ClimCam space camera aboard the International Space Station (ISS), marking a step forward in international cooperation on space technology and climate monitoring, as per a statement.

The launch took place on Saturday, April 11th, 2026, at 1:41 PM Cairo time as part of the Cygnus NG-24 mission to the ISS, according to Maged Ismail, CEO of the agency.

Ismail said the project reflects Egypt’s efforts to expand its presence in the global space sector through advanced technology and scientific partnerships that support development and sustainability goals. He added that the mission represents a model of international and African collaboration in addressing environmental challenges through space-based solutions.

The ClimCam project is being implemented through a partnership between the Egyptian Space Agency, the Kenyan Space Agency, and Uganda's space programme, with a focus on enhancing climate change monitoring and tracking extreme weather events in East Africa.

The camera will be installed on the Bartolomeo platform attached to the European Columbus module on the ISS. The platform, operated by Airbus, provides an advanced environment for hosting scientific payloads and conducting space-based experiments.

ClimCam is an Earth observation system that uses multispectral imaging supported by artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to capture and analyze data on areas affected by extreme weather events, including droughts and floods. The data is expected to support faster disaster response, improve resource management, and enhance agricultural productivity monitoring in East Africa.

The project was selected through an international competition organized by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), highlighting its global significance and role in advancing innovation in space technologies.

The ClimCam system is expected to operate for one year aboard the ISS, providing periodic data and imagery to support climate monitoring efforts and strengthen resilience to environmental challenges in affected regions.

The Egyptian Space Agency said the mission reflects Egypt’s commitment to advancing space science in Africa and expanding regional and international cooperation to support development and sustainability objectives.