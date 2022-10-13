DUBAI, UAE – Mindware, one of the leading Value Added Distributors (VADs) in the Middle East and Africa, today announced that it has been awarded the prestigious title of EMEA Distributor of the Year 2022 by Dell Technologies for the second consecutive year. The annual awards by Dell recognize partners that exemplify the vendor’s mission and contribute to driving business through industry leadership and outstanding performance. Mindware was awarded for its ability to promote, distribute and provide implementation services support across the region for Dell’s innovative technology and services portfolio that helps organizations build their digital future and transform the way they operate.

Mindware and Dell Technologies have a longstanding successful partnership for over 21 years. The distributor maintains an extensive ecosystem of more than 4,000 partners, all of whom are skilled in various domains and always supported by the distributor’s team. Mindware employs a dedicated Dell Technologies Business Unit that constantly works in close partnership with the vendor and promotes and deploys solutions with excellent service quality and technical support. The distributor also has been running a dedicated Cloud practice which is fully aligned with Dell Technologies to achieve its vision in the region. The company has been training and enabling its partners to deploy Dell Technologies’ solutions for Cloud migration, which is one of the major digital transformation drivers today for any enterprise.

"We congratulate Mindware and appreciate their ongoing commitment to our brand through distribution excellence,” said Ashraf Hamid Managing Director – Distribution Middle East, Turkey, Russia and Africa at Dell Technologies. “With the ongoing pandemic, we understand the challenges faced by distribution businesses, and acknowledge the impressive resilience, professionalism and inventiveness shown by Mindware that has helped Dell penetrate the market. This award recognizes Mindware’s business alignment to Dell’s strategy, their differentiated performance, various growth initiatives, and the breadth of solutions we jointly bring to market. We look forward to even more success in the future together.”

Speaking about the award, Philippe Jarre, CEO at Mindware commented, “This is indeed a wonderful accolade! Winning the award for the second year in a row is testament to our distribution leadership. I attribute a large part of the success to our understanding of the complexities of solution-selling as opposed to the typical transactional dealings. We also share the same ideals and principles as Dell Technologies, such as our teamwork spirit and winning culture. Our companies, therefore, work seamlessly together. Our partnership has gone from strength to strength over the years. We thank Dell for this recognition and reiterate our continued commitment to maintaining a long-standing, mutually beneficial relationship.”

