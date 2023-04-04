DUBAI, UAE – Mindware, the leading Value Added Distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, announced that the company has extended its region of distribution with Dell Technologies to cover Jordan and Iraq.

Toni Azzi, General Manager at Mindware Qatar, Africa and Levant, comments, “Mindware and Dell Technologies have had a longstanding successful collaboration for over twenty-one years. We leverage our strong operational and technical capabilities to bring to market and deploy as quickly as possible the latest products and solutions from the vendor. We are now building on this success by extending our coverage to Jordan and Iraq with the complete product line. Both locations are growing economies and with digital transformation initiatives taking place across multiple sectors in the country, there is need for technology infrastructure in both private, as well as public sectors. As regional distributor for Dell Technologies, we see our company playing a major role in developing and growing the vendor’s business in these countries and moving it to the next level.”

Mindware currently transacts with over 400 channel partners in Jordan and Iraq, including system integrators, corporate and SMB resellers, cloud providers, independent software vendors (ISVs), integrated service partners (ISPs) and small computer retail stores. In an effort to drive business, Mindware will conduct a thorough market analysis to understand the needs and preferences of businesses and consumers in these countries; develop and grow the partners ecosystem in order to ensure proper market and vertical coverage; target untapped market segments and verticals along with existing and potential partners; propose end-to-end technology solutions that meet the specific needs and requirements of different verticals; and develop an effective marketing and advertising strategy to promote Dell Technologies’ solutions and services.

Across the region, Mindware maintains an extensive ecosystem of more than 4,000 partners, all of whom are skilled in various domains and always supported by the distributor’s team. Mindware employs a dedicated Dell Technologies Business Unit that constantly works closely with the vendor and promotes and deploys solutions with excellent service quality and technical support. The distributor also has been running a dedicated Cloud practice which is fully aligned with Dell Technologies to achieve its vision in the region. The company has been training and enabling its partners to deploy Dell Technologies’ solutions for Cloud migration, which is one of the major digital transformation drivers today for any enterprise.

About Mindware

As one of the leading distributors of the finest IT products in the Middle East and Africa, Mindware's extensive portfolio includes top-class global brands reaching out to over 4,000 partners. Mindware’s comprehensive offering includes a selection of infrastructure, networking, security, and storage leading brands. As part of its VAD methodology, Mindware also offers supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Headquartered in Dubai UAE since 1991, Mindware has been uncompromisingly serving its customers for more than three decades.

www.mindware.net | www.mindwarecloud.com | https://store.mindware.net