Dubai, UAE: At a time when more families across the region are rethinking where they want to live long-term, R.Evolution has introduced a relocation support programme of up to AED2.5 million, aimed at making the move to Dubai simpler and more practical for high-net-worth buyers.

The initiative, announced by Founder and CEO Alex Zagrebelny, is available to buyers purchasing homes at Eywa Tree of Life, the company’s flagship residential project on the elite Dubai Water Canal front in Business Bay.

Rather than positioning it as a typical incentive, the programme has been designed around a simple idea: if someone is making a long-term move, the transition itself should feel as considered as the home they’re moving into.

Making the move easier, not just more attractive

Relocating to another country, especially with a family, is rarely straightforward. Between housing, logistics, schooling, and settling into a new routine, the process can be overwhelming, even for experienced investors.

This is where the programme is focused.

Depending on the residence purchased, buyers can receive support of up to AED 2.5 million to cover relocation logistics, temporary accommodation, and related costs while their home at Eywa is being completed by the end of 2026.

Importantly, the temporary living arrangement is designed to match the lifestyle buyers are stepping into. A family purchasing a three-bedroom residence, for example, will be accommodated in a three-bedroom home during the interim period.

Support runs until handover or up to 12 months, whichever comes first.

What buyers are really looking for

According to Alex Zagrebelny, the programme reflects a noticeable shift in how people across the region are thinking about property.

“People are no longer just buying homes as investments,” he said. “They’re choosing where they want to live, where their families feel secure, and where they see long-term opportunity.”

Dubai continues to stand out in that conversation. For many regional buyers, it offers a rare combination of infrastructure and economic stability alongside a lifestyle that remains globally competitive.

Only ten buyers will be able to access the programme. The limitation is intentional. Rather than scaling the offer, R.Evolution is using it to shape a more curated residential community at Eywa.

Participation is subject to standard purchase requirements, including signing a Sale and Purchase Agreement and meeting compliance checks.

Global Recognition

Eywa Tree of Life has already drawn attention globally for its approach to design and living. The development brings together nature-led architecture, wellness-focused systems, and technologies aimed at improving everyday living, from air and water quality to how spaces support rest and recovery.

For R.Evolution, the project is less about creating another residential building and more about exploring what future living could look like when health and environment are built into the foundation.

Dubai continues to attract strong interest from across the Middle East, particularly from buyers looking for long-term stability rather than short-term gains. Pro-investment policies, global connectivity, and consistent infrastructure development have all played a role in that momentum.

“Dubai has built a level of trust over time,” Alex Zagrebelny said. “And that matters when people are making decisions about where to base their lives.”

Applications are open until June 30, 2026, or until all slots are filled.

About Eywa

Eywa is a global regenerative luxury brand pioneered by R.Evolution under the vision of its Founder and CEO, Alex Zagrebelny. Conceived as living ecosystems, Eywa developments integrate ancient wisdom with advanced technologies. From biophilic and neuro‑architecture to next‑generation wellness systems to actively support health, well-being, and longevity.

Eywa Tree of Life, was named Best Property in the World 2024 by the International Property Awards. The project has also been recognised at the 2023–2024 Arabian Property Awards, winning Best Residential High Rise Development, Arabia, and Best Residential High Rise Architecture Awards among others.

About R.Evolution

R.Evolution is a pioneering real estate developer with nearly thirty years of experience crafting wellness-driven, sustainable developments worldwide. With over 2.5 million sq ft delivered and a further 5 million sq ft in development, the company blends ancient knowledge with contemporary innovation to redefine urban living through regeneration, longevity, and human-centred design.

Website: https://eywalovesyou.com/ For media enquiries, please contact: emma@adlinkadvpr.com